Matt Doherty makes Wolves return following Atletico Madrid departure

He would only feature twice for the Cívitas Metropolitano club though, allowing him to make the switch back to the West Midlands.

Doherty's contract was terminated at Spurs in January, allowing him to make a short-term move to La Liga .

It marks a return to Molineux for the defender three years after his departure for Tottenham. He made 302 appearances during his previous ten-year spell at the club.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club's website: "We’re really happy Matt’s back and he’s one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he’s hungry to prove himself again, and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions.

"He knows the club and what it means to play here – he’s been successful at Wolves before and knows what the fans want. For us, it’s another homegrown player, but one who can share his knowledge and the required standards across the group, so he will be able to slot back in no problem."

Wolves have turned loan moves for forward Matheus Cunha and midfielder Boubacar Traoré into permanent ones, with the pair costing a combined £43million.

That was covered by the sale of Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal for £47million. Conor Coady, João Moutinho and Adama Traore have all departed as free agents.