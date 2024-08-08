What is This Week's Acca?

Every week Tom Carnduff, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend get together on the This Week's Acca podcast to thrash out who will feature in the coming accumulator, settling on a multiple at a minimum price of 10/1.

Once priced and enhanced by Sky Bet, our latest This Week's Acca article will appear here along with every selection that didn't quite make the cut.