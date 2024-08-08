Sporting Life
Acca Tracker - May 18

This Week's Acca tipping record for 2023/24

By Sporting Life
14:07 · THU August 08, 2024

A look at how Sporting Life's This Week's Acca performed in the 2023/24 football season.

What is This Week's Acca?

Every week Tom Carnduff, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend get together on the This Week's Acca podcast to thrash out who will feature in the coming accumulator, settling on a multiple at a minimum price of 10/1.

Once priced and enhanced by Sky Bet, our latest This Week's Acca article will appear here along with every selection that didn't quite make the cut.

May 4, 2024 - 13/2

  • LEICESTER v Blackburn
  • ❌ Plymouth v HULL
  • SWANSEA v Millwall

April 27, 2024 - 11/1

OVER 2.5 GOALS IN:

  • ☑️ Wrexham v Stockport
  • ❌ Fulham v C Palace
  • ☑️ Wolves v Luton
  • ❌ Blackburn v Coventry
  • ☑️ Swindon v Morecambe

April 20, 2024 - 16/1

BTTS IN:

  • ☑️ Luton v Brentford
  • ☑️ Sheffield United v Burnley
  • ☑️ Portsmouth v Wigan
  • ❌ Rotherham v Birmingham
  • ☑️ Charlton v Shrewsbury

April 16, 2024 - 18/1

OVER 2.5 GOALS IN:

  • ❌ Oxford v Lincoln
  • ☑️ Portsmouth v Barnsley
  • ❌ Crawley v Barrow
  • ☑️ Notts County v Stockport
  • ☑️ Walsall v Swindon

April 13, 2024 - 14/1 (cut to 12/1)

  • 🤝 BRISTOL C v Huddersfield
  • LINCOLN v Wigan
  • STEVENAGE v Burton
  • ☑️ DONCASTER v Accrington
  • ☑️ WREXHAM v Forest Green

April 9, 2024 - 14/1

  • 🤝 LEEDS v Sunderland
  • 🤝 CHARLTON v Wigan
  • ☑️ DONCASTER v Walsall
  • ☑️ Colchester v STOCKPORT
  • ☑️ MANSFIELD v Forest Green

April 6, 2024 - 16/1

  • BARROW v Swindon
  • ☑️ PORTSMOUTH v Shrewsbury
  • ☑️ NORTHAMPTON v Carlisle
  • ☑️ Forest Green v MK DONS
  • ☑️ Sutton v STOCKPORT

April 1, 2024 - 12/1

  • COVENTRY v Cardiff
  • 🤝 WEST BROM v Watford
  • ❌ Rotherham v MILLWALL
  • 🌧️ MANSFIELD v Accrington
  • ☑️ STOCKPORT v Wimbledon

March 29, 2024 - 18/1

  • ☑️ PRESTON v Rotherham
  • ☑️ NORWICH v Plymouth
  • 🤝 WIGAN v Burton
  • ☑️ MK DONS v Walsall
  • ☑️ LINCOLN v Leyton Orient

March 22, 2024 - 11/1

  • ☑️ CHESTERFIELD v Boreham Wood
  • 🌧️ HALIFAX v Ebbsfleet
  • ☑️ DONCASTER v Forest Green
  • TRANMERE v Crawley

March 16, 2024 - 16/1

  • ☑️ WEST BROM v Bristol City
  • 🤝 BARNSLEY v Cheltenham
  • ☑️ LINCOLN v Bristol Rovers
  • WREXHAM v Tranmere
  • HEARTS v Ross County

March 14, 2024 - 17/2

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN:

  • ❌ Brighton v Roma
  • ☑️ Liverpool v Sparta
  • ☑️ Atalanta v Sporting
  • ❌ Bruges v Molde

March 12, 2024 - 14/1

  • ☑️ Carlisle v BARNSLEY
  • ☑️ CRAWLEY v Notts County
  • ❌ Grimsby v MK DONS
  • 🤝 WREXHAM v Harrogate

🙌 March 9, 2024 - 18/1

  • ☑️ CHARLTON v Carlisle
  • ☑️ SOUTHAMPTON v Sunderland
  • ☑️ Watford v COVENTRY
  • ☑️ Burton v PETERBOROUGH
  • ☑️ MK DONS v Salford

March 5, 2024 - 10/1

OVER 2.5 GOALS IN:

  • ☑️ Ipswich v Bristol City
  • ❌ Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth
  • ☑️ Barnsley v Bolton
  • ☑️ Mansfield v MK Dons

🙌 March 2, 2024 - 12/1 (cut to 11/1)

  • ☑️ BOLTON v Cambridge
  • ☑️ DERBY v Port Vale
  • ☑️ PORTSMOUTH v Oxford
  • ☑️ WALSALL v Doncaster
  • ☑️ WREXHAM v Accrington

February 27, 2024 - 10/1

  • EASTLEIGH v Oldham
  • ☑️ STEVENAGE v Cambridge
  • ❌ Woking v GATESHEAD

February 24, 2024 - 18/1

  • MAN UNITED v Fulham
  • ☑️ CRYSTAL PALACE v Burnley
  • 🤝 Charlton v PORTSMOUTH
  • ❌ Forest Green v TRANMERE

February 17, 2024 - 12/1

  • ☑️ Burnley v ARSENAL
  • LEICESTER v Middlesbrough
  • ☑️ Swansea v IPSWICH
  • 🤝 BOLTON v Charlton
  • ☑️ WREXHAM v Notts County

February 13, 2024 - 8/1

  • ☑️ WEST BROM v Cardiff
  • 🤝 SALFORD v Doncaster
  • NEWPORT v Notts County

February 10, 2024 - 22/1

  • ☑️ Watford v LEICESTER
  • 🤝 BLACKPOOL v Oxford
  • ☑️ Grimsby v STOCKPORT
  • ☑️ MK DONS v Accrington
  • WREXHAM v Bradford

February 3, 2024 - 18/1

  • ☑️ HULL v Millwall
  • ☑️ Stoke v LEICESTER
  • PETERBOROUGH v Wigan
  • ☑️ LEYTON ORIENT v Carlisle
  • ☑️ MANSFIELD v Notts County

January 27, 2024 - 18/1

  • BARNSLEY v Exeter
  • ☑️ Carlisle v BOLTON
  • 🤝 Lincoln v PETERBOROUGH
  • ☑️ Doncaster v STOCKPORT
  • OLDHAM v Woking

January 23, 2024 - 12/1

  • ALGERIA v Mauritania
  • ❄️ Morecambe v CREWE
  • ☑️ HEARTS v Dundee
  • 🤝 TAMWORTH v Boston
  • ☑️ CHESTERFIELD v Woking

January 20, 2024 - 14/1

  • ☑️ PETERBOROUGH v Shrewsbury
  • 🤝 Lincoln v DERBY
  • 🤝 GILLINGHAM v Forest Green
  • MK DONS v Morecambe
  • ❄️ WALSALL v Accrington

January 13, 2024 - 28/1

  • ☑️ WEST BROM v Blackburn
  • ☑️ Charlton v PETERBOROUGH
  • CRAWLEY v Salford
  • ☑️ CREWE v Swindon
  • ☑️ WREXHAM v Wimbledon

January 6, 2024 - 25/1

  • 🤝 HULL v Birmingham
  • 🤝 NEWPORT v Eastleigh
  • MANSFIELD v Crewe
  • ☑️ SOLIHULL v Woking
  • ☑️ ROCHDALE v Kidderminster

January 1, 2024 - 50/1

  • BRISTOL CITY v Millwall
  • QPR v Cardiff
  • 🤝 BARNSLEY v Wigan
  • CAMBRIDGE v Leyton Orient
  • ❌ Doncaster v MK DONS

December 29, 2023 - 20/1

  • 🤝 COVENTRY v Swansea
  • ☑️ BRISTOL ROVERS v Charlton
  • STEVENAGE v Cambridge (POSTPONED)
  • 🤝 BARROW v Accrington
  • ☑️ MK DONS v Crawley

December 26, 2023 - 16/1

  • ☑️ BOURNEMOUTH v Fulham
  • 🤝 PETERBOROUGH v Reading
  • ❌ WIMBLEDON v Sutton
  • 🤝 BRADFORD v Morecambe
  • ☑️ MK DONS v Colchester

December 23, 2023 - 12/1

  • ❌ FULHAM v Burnley
  • ☑️ BOLTON v Leyton Orient
  • 🤝 CHARLTON v Burton
  • ☑️ Sutton v MANSFIELD
  • ☑️ EASTLEIGH v Dorking

December 16, 2023 - 60/1 (*cut into 40/1)

  • ☑️ HULL v Cardiff
  • 🤝 MILLWALL v Huddersfield
  • ☑️ Fleetwood v PETERBOROUGH
  • ❌ CHELTENHAM v Leyton Orient
  • 🤝 CREWE v Accrington

December 13, 2023 - 11/1

  • ☑️ ATLETICO MADRID v Lazio
  • ❌ CARDIFF v Birmingham
  • 🤝 QPR v Plymouth
  • ❌ MIDDLESBROUGH v Hull

December 9, 2023 - 20/1

  • 🤝 BRIGHTON v Burnley
  • 🤝 WOLVES v Nottingham Forest
  • 🤝 ACCRINGTON v Doncaster
  • ❄️ BARROW v Gillingham
  • ❌ NOTTS COUNTY v Walsall

December 2, 2023 - 50/1

  • 🤝 SWANSEA v Huddersfield
  • ☑️ PLYMOUTH v Stoke
  • ❄️ CREWE v Bristol Rovers
  • 🤝 STEVENAGE v Port Vale
  • ❄️ SOUTHEND v Wealdstone

November 28, 2023 - 12/1

  • ☑️ COVENTRY v Plymouth
  • BLACKPOOL v Northampton
  • ☑️ WIGAN v Fleetwood
  • ☑️ BARROW v Walsall

November 25, 2023 - 18/1 (*cut into 16/1)

  • ☑️ BOLTON v Exeter
  • WYCOMBE v Reading
  • ☑️ CREWE v Doncaster
  • ☑️ WREXHAM v Morecambe
  • ❌ Swindon v MANSFIELD

🙌 November 18, 2023 - 18/1 (*cut to 16/1)

  • ☑️ BLACKPOOL v Shrewsbury
  • ☑️ BARROW v Crawley
  • ☑️ MANSFIELD v Newport
  • ☑️ BROMLEY v Fylde
  • ☑️ HALIFAX v Wealdstone

November 11, 2023 - 16/1 (*cut to 14/1)

  • CARDIFF v Norwich
  • ☑️ BOLTON v Blackpool
  • 🤝 PORTSMOUTH v Charlton
  • ☑️ Swindon v STOCKPORT

November 7, 2023 - 11/1

Over 2.5 goals in:

  • ❌ Lazio v Feyenoord
  • ☑️ Milan v PSG
  • ❌ Shrewsbury v Carlisle
  • ☑️ Wigan v Peterborough

November 4, 2023 - 14/1 (*cut to 11/1)

  • ☑️ BRENTFORD v West Ham
  • 🤝 Birmingham v IPSWICH
  • ☑️ LEYTON ORIENT v Carlisle
  • ☑️ STEVENAGE v Tranmere

November 1, 2023
*No Acca advised, Wednesday double - 10/3 (*cut into 5/2)

  • ☑️ EVERTON v Burnley
  • ❌ West Ham v ARSENAL

October 31, 2023
*No Acca advised, Tuesday double - 13/5

  • 🤝 WYCOMBE v Cambridge
  • MANSFIELD v Port Vale

October 28, 2023 - 20/1 (cut to 16/1*)

  • ☑️ CARDIFF v Bristol City
  • 🤝 BARNSLEY v Fleetwood
  • ☑️ WIGAN v Shrewsbury
  • ACCRINGTON v Colchester

October 24, 2023 - 12/1

  • 🤝 Cambridge v PORTSMOUTH
  • ☑️ MORECAMBE v Tranmere
  • ☑️ NOTTS COUNTY v Newport
  • SWINDON v Gillingham

October 21, 2023 - 14/1

  • ☑️ CHARLTON v Reading
  • 🤝 Leyton Orient v BARNSLEY
  • 🤝 OXFORD v Blackpool
  • ☑️ STOCKPORT v Grimsby

🙌 October 14, 2023 - 14/1 (cut to *11/1)

  • ☑️ CREWE v Tranmere
  • ☑️ DONCASTER v Sutton
  • ☑️ Harrogate v STOCKPORT
  • ☑️ SWINDON v Newport

October 7, 2023 - 11/1

  • ☑️ LEICESTER v Stoke
  • BOLTON v Carlisle
  • ☑️ ACCRINGTON v Forest Green
  • 🤝 Barrow v NOTTS COUNTY

October 3, 2023 - 12/1

  • ❌ Lens v ARSENAL
  • 🤝 PSV v Sevilla
  • PLYMOUTH v Millwall
  • ☑️ OXFORD v Shrewsbury

September 30, 2023 - 14/1

  • EVERTON v Luton
  • BRISTOL CITY v Stoke
  • ☑️ AFC WIMBLEDON v Tranmere
  • ☑️ CRAWLEY v Sutton

🙌 September 26, 2023
No acca advised - 4/1 long-shot single (*cut to 3/1)

☑️ EXETER to beat Luton in 90 minutes

🙌 September 23, 2023 - 18/1 (*cut to 16/1)

  • ☑️ IPSWICH v Blackburn
  • ☑️ PORTSMOUTH v Lincoln
  • ☑️ Northampton v BARNSLEY
  • ☑️ MANSFIELD v Barrow
  • ☑️ NOTTS COUNTY v Forest Green

September 19, 2023 - 10/1

  • ☑️ FEYENOORD v Celtic
  • ☑️ PSG v Dortmund
  • ☑️ BRISTOL CITY v Plymouth
  • PORT VALE v Burton

September 16, 2023 - 12/1

  • ☑️ ASTON VILLA v Crystal Palace
  • ☑️ NORWICH v Stoke
  • 🤝 LINCOLN v Carlisle
  • ☑️ GILLINGHAM v Morecambe

September 9, 2023 - 10/1

  • EXETER v Leyton Orient
  • 🤝 STEVENAGE v Carlisle
  • ☑️ GILLINGHAM v Harrogate
  • ☑️ SWINDON v Sutton

September 2, 2023 - 11/1 (*cut to 9/1)

  • ☑️ IPSWICH v Cardiff
  • ❌ Rotherham v NORWICH
  • ☑️ Cheltenham v BARNSLEY
  • 🤝 MANSFIELD v Bradford

August 26, 2023 - 16/1 (*cut to 14/1)

  • BRISTOL ROVERS v Wycombe
  • 🤝 Burton v BOLTON
  • ☑️ OXFORD v Charlton
  • GILLINGHAM v Colchester

August 19, 2023 - 10/1 (*cut to 9/1)

  • ☑️ QPR v IPSWICH
  • ☑️ SUNDERLAND v Rotherham
  • 🤝 PORTSMOUTH v Cheltenham
  • ☑️ ACCRINGTON v Harrogate

August 15, 2023 - 10/1

  • 🤝 BLACKPOOL v Port Vale
  • ☑️ BOLTON v Fleetwood
  • ☑️ PORTSMOUTH v Exeter
  • ☑️ READING v Cheltenham

August 12, 2023 - 14/1 (*cut to 11/1)

  • CARDIFF v QPR
  • ☑️ Huddersfield v LEICESTER
  • ☑️ MK DONS v Tranmere
  • ☑️ GILLINGHAM v Accrington

🙌 August 5, 2023 - 14/1

  • ☑️ PLYMOUTH v Huddersfield
  • ☑️ WATFORD v QPR
  • ☑️ BARNSLEY v Port Vale
  • ☑️ BOLTON v Lincoln

July 31, 2023 - 14/1

  • LIVERPOOL top four Premier League
  • COVENTRY top half Championship
  • BARNSLEY top six League One
  • FOREST GREEN top half League Two

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

