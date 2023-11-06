CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 11/1 ACCUMULATOR

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? Two selections from the Champions League as we switch our focus to backing over 2.5 goals rather than an outright result. The first of which sees LAZIO host FEYENOORD. It finished 3-1 to the Dutch side when these two met recently, with nine shots on target and some big chances created from both teams. Backing three or more goals has been a winner in six of Feyenoord's seven competitive away games this season.

Elsewhere, a heavyweight bout between MILAN and PSG should deliver entertainment, and crucially, goals. PSG won 3-0 in the reverse fixture, and over 2.5 goals has been a winner in each of PSG's last six games. They have conceded in five of their six away games though.

Into Sky Bet League One, where game state could lead to goals as SHREWSBURY host BOLTON. Wanderers are a team who can make a quick start, scoring in the opening 20 minutes in three of their last four games - that should open up this contest for the net to be hit on further occasions. And finally on Tuesday, WIGAN host PETERBOROUGH with both sides more than capable of scoring. Three or more goals have been scored in four of Peterborough's last five in all competitions, while both teams have struck in 62% of their away league games.