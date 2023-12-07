CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 20/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: Nagging Doubts

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? The Premier League fixture list means we have two from England's top-flight this week, starting with BRIGHTON, who will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins as they host struggling Burnley. The Clarets have won just one away league game all season, while Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls sit sixth in the Premier League table. Elsewhere, reports claim that Steve Cooper is on the verge of the sack at Nottingham Forest, and a trip to WOLVES will be tough.

Wolves have already secure home wins over Burnley, Manchester City and Tottenham this season, alongside securing draws against Aston Villa and Newcastle. Into Sky Bet League Two, and ACCRINGTON are fancied for victory as they host Doncaster. Stanley sit two points outside of the play-off places and have won five of their six home games against those sat below. BARROW have been one of the best home teams in England's fourth tier this season, putting them in a good position as they host Gillingham.

Pete Wild's side are unbeaten in their nine games in front of their own supporters, while it's now just one win in their last seven away for Gillingham. Finally, NOTTS COUNTY can capitalise on Walsall's poor form when they face each other at Meadow Lane. Walsall's 0-0 draw with Alfreton in the FA Cup in midweek caused anger among the travelling fans. County have won eight of their ten at home. Sheffield Wednesday, Tranmere and Wrexham were also discussed but didn't make the final accumulator...