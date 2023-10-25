NOTE: The Acca was cut from 20/1 to 18/1 at 21:00 on Thursday.
CARDIFF, fresh off a 4-0 thrashing of Huddersfield in midweek, continue to impress when playing at home, winning four and drawing one of their six Sky Bet Championship contests. They welcome an extremely shot-shy Bristol City side, who have fired a lowly combined 25 attempts across their last six matches.
It looks as though BARNSLEY have turned a corner under Neill Collins. They thumped Shrewsbury at home in midweek and now welcome a Fleetwood side who have really struggled to create when travelling, averaging less than 1.0 xGF (Expected Goals For) per away game.
WIGAN have won back-to-back League One games, with their most recent success an impressive 2-0 victory over second-placed Oxford. Though the Latics sit fourth bottom of the table, without their points deduction they would lie 11th, and on Saturday they face a Shrewsbury side who have lost five of seven road games.
In League Two, ACCRINGTON have gone under the radar. John Coleman's side have moved into the top seven after four straight wins, including an eye-catching 4-2 success at Wimbledon last time out. They welcome Colchester on Saturday, with Stanley having won five of eight at home, losing only to Mansfield and Stockport, while the U's have lost five of seven away.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
This week sees Joe out with an injury, with James 'Jimmy The Punt' Cantrill again joining the discussion. The latest episode - 23/24 | #19: A Good Reputation? - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1530 BST (26/10/23)
