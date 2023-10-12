Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - Stockport

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 14/10/23

By Sporting Life
16:11 · THU October 12, 2023

After delivering 14/1 and 18/1 winners this season, our This Week's Acca team look at the Saturday fixtures, delivering a fourfold at a Sky Bet-enhanced 14/1.

This Week's Acca selections - October 14

It's an all-Sky Bet League Two slip this week, and we start with CREWE who are backed for success in their home encounter with Tranmere.

Lee Bell's side boast a strong record in front of their own supporters this season, winning four and drawing two of their six league encounters at home so far, while Tranmere have lost all five away league matches.

Grant McCann
Grant McCann's Doncaster have seen results improve in recent weeks

On to DONCASTER, who host struggling Sutton. Rovers have secured impressive home wins over Crawley and Gillingham, while also picking up points in games against Mansfield and Swindon.

In Sutton, they face the side sat second-bottom, with all five of their away league games ending in defeats. Four of those have seen them concede at least three goals.

Jake Young has started the new season in emphatic form, netting nine in six for Swindon
Jake Young enjoyed a strong start to the season for Swindon

One team scoring plenty at home is SWINDON, with all five of their league outings at the County Ground delivering at least two goals. They fired six against Crawley and five in victory against Sutton.

Newport's only away win came against bottom of the league Forest Green, and they have been well beaten at Accrington, Crawley and Crewe already.

Stockport celebrate their win on penalties over Salford
Stockport almost secured promotion to Sky Bet League One last season

Finally on Saturday, the only away team in our fourfold is STOCKPORT. The Hatters have been impressive in their early stages of their quest for promotion to England's third-tier.

The +10 goal difference they currently boast is the joint-best in the division - Harrogate currently sit 23rd in the home table.

  • Burton, Grimsby, Wimbledon and Wrexham were four other suggestions on the podcast that didn't make the final accumulator.

This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

This week sees the team add an extra voice in James 'Jimmy The Punt' Cantrill. The latest episode - 23/24 | #15: Col(e)man Cuts The Mustard - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (12/10/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

