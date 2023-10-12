After delivering 14/1 and 18/1 winners this season, our This Week's Acca team look at the Saturday fixtures, delivering a fourfold at a Sky Bet-enhanced 14/1.
It's an all-Sky Bet League Two slip this week, and we start with CREWE who are backed for success in their home encounter with Tranmere.
Lee Bell's side boast a strong record in front of their own supporters this season, winning four and drawing two of their six league encounters at home so far, while Tranmere have lost all five away league matches.
On to DONCASTER, who host struggling Sutton. Rovers have secured impressive home wins over Crawley and Gillingham, while also picking up points in games against Mansfield and Swindon.
In Sutton, they face the side sat second-bottom, with all five of their away league games ending in defeats. Four of those have seen them concede at least three goals.
One team scoring plenty at home is SWINDON, with all five of their league outings at the County Ground delivering at least two goals. They fired six against Crawley and five in victory against Sutton.
Newport's only away win came against bottom of the league Forest Green, and they have been well beaten at Accrington, Crawley and Crewe already.
Finally on Saturday, the only away team in our fourfold is STOCKPORT. The Hatters have been impressive in their early stages of their quest for promotion to England's third-tier.
The +10 goal difference they currently boast is the joint-best in the division - Harrogate currently sit 23rd in the home table.
