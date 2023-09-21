After missing out by one result in successive editions, our This Week's Acca team look to secure a winner on Saturday at a Sky Bet-enhanced 18/1.
Games kicks off at 15:00 BST.
IPSWICH have won six and lost once this season, stretching their incredible run of form across the Sky Bet Championship and League One to 19 wins from 22 games.
They should get the better of a Blackburn side whose record on the road was poor last season and is showing few signs of improvement with their most recent away game ending in a 3-0 loss at Plymouth.
Lincoln strikers Ben House and Tyler Walker have been ruled out with long-term injuries, a huge blow to a team that can at times struggle to create chances.
League One leaders PORTSMOUTH are on the longest unbeaten league run in the country (19 games) and having primarily built that on defensive solidity, seven goals in three matches shows they’re no slouches in attack either.
Sixth-placed BARNSLEY almost rescued a point after a freak eight minutes saw them trail Portsmouth 3-0 by 8pm on Tuesday. Prior to that they won four straight games 2-0.
Northampton's recent promotion was built on particularly strong away, rather than home, form but they are struggling with the step up no matter the venue, losing six of nine matches in all competitions, scoring just six times.
Only Wrexham are performing better than fifth-placed, unbeaten MANSFIELD in Sky Bet League Two this season according to the data with the Red Dragons and Stags streets ahead on underlying numbers.
Nigel Clough's side should have too much for Barrow, whose 10th place is misleading given their three wins have come against the bottom two and fifth-bottom Harrogate.
Since defeat on opening day, second-placed NOTTS COUNTY are unbeaten in seven, winning five, including all three at home. Forest Green find themselves fourth bottom having lost five of eight, beating two sides currently in the bottom half.
CRYSTAL PALACE, LEYTON ORIENT and HARROGATE narrowly missed out but were heavily discussed on This Week's Acca.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 | #11: Man Crush - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.