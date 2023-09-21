After missing out by one result in successive editions, our This Week's Acca team look to secure a winner on Saturday at a Sky Bet-enhanced 18/1.

IPSWICH v Blackburn

v Blackburn PORTSMOUTH v Lincoln

v Lincoln Northampton v BARNSLEY

MANSFIELD v Barrow

v Barrow NOTTS COUNTY v Forest Green Games kicks off at 15:00 BST.

IPSWICH have won six and lost once this season, stretching their incredible run of form across the Sky Bet Championship and League One to 19 wins from 22 games.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna can do no wrong

They should get the better of a Blackburn side whose record on the road was poor last season and is showing few signs of improvement with their most recent away game ending in a 3-0 loss at Plymouth. This Week's Acca Podcast

This Week's Acca Tracker Lincoln strikers Ben House and Tyler Walker have been ruled out with long-term injuries, a huge blow to a team that can at times struggle to create chances. League One leaders PORTSMOUTH are on the longest unbeaten league run in the country (19 games) and having primarily built that on defensive solidity, seven goals in three matches shows they’re no slouches in attack either.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole is League One's top scorer with eight goals

Sixth-placed BARNSLEY almost rescued a point after a freak eight minutes saw them trail Portsmouth 3-0 by 8pm on Tuesday. Prior to that they won four straight games 2-0. Northampton's recent promotion was built on particularly strong away, rather than home, form but they are struggling with the step up no matter the venue, losing six of nine matches in all competitions, scoring just six times.

Only Wrexham are performing better than fifth-placed, unbeaten MANSFIELD in Sky Bet League Two this season according to the data with the Red Dragons and Stags streets ahead on underlying numbers.

Nigel Clough's side should have too much for Barrow, whose 10th place is misleading given their three wins have come against the bottom two and fifth-bottom Harrogate.

Since defeat on opening day, second-placed NOTTS COUNTY are unbeaten in seven, winning five, including all three at home. Forest Green find themselves fourth bottom having lost five of eight, beating two sides currently in the bottom half.