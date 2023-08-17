Sporting Life
Sporting Life Accumulator

Football accumulator tips: Sporting Life Acca and This Week's Acca Podcast | Who needs Mourinho?

By Sporting Life
11:52 · FRI August 18, 2023

This Week's Acca kicked off in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner before going mightily close last weekend as one selection let us down and missing out by a single goal on Tuesday. We go again with a 10/1 fourfold on Saturday.

BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - Who Needs Mourinho - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

This Week's Acca listen and subscribe
  • QPR vs IPSWICH
  • SUNDERLAND vs Rotherham
  • PORTSMOUTH vs Cheltenham
  • ACCRINGTON vs Harrogate

All games kick off Saturday 15:00 BST

BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

Having started life back in the Sky Bet Championship with consecutive wins IPSWICH have now taken a staggering 47 points from the last 51 available in the league. Despite a fortunate victory at Cardiff last weekend, major issues remain at QPR - they have already shipped a total of 5.1 expected goals against (xGA).

A home game with Rotherham gives SUNDERLAND a great chance for their first win of the season. They’ve put in solid performances in two one-goal defeats so far and host a Millers side who were the second-worst away team in the second tier last season - with just a point so far this term and six goals conceded.

Since John Mousinho's January arrival only three Sky Bet EFL clubs have collected more than PORTSMOUTH's 46 points. Pompey delivered for us against Exeter on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches and should take care of a Fleetwood team suffering uncertainty off the field and struggling on it (D1 L3).

ACCRINGTON were a few minutes away from making it back-to-back home wins as Barrow pegged them back in midweek and should be too much for a Harrogate team who have lost their last two, were badly beaten at Tranmere on Tuesday and are tipped to struggle in Sky Bet League Two this season.

BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

Odds correct at 1100 BST (18/08/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

