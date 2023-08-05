Sporting Life
Plymouth's Ryan Hardie celebrates scoring against Plymouth

This Week's Acca podcast lands 14/1 winner for Sporting Life Accumulator backers

By Sporting Life
17:50 · SAT August 05, 2023

The 23/24 season kicked off in the best possible fashion for This Week's Acca listeners as the team landed a 14/1 winner.

The first edition of the new weekly podcast, in which we build the Sporting Life Accumulator, backed four home teams across the Sky Bet EFL - with all four delivering with comfortable wins.

The winning results

  • PLYMOUTH 3-1 Huddersfield
  • WATFORD 4-0 QPR
  • BARNSLEY 7-0 Port Vale
  • BOLTON 3-0 Lincoln

What is the This Week's Acca podcast?

Every week, Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list of candidates before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold.

The most recent episode, 23/24: Opening Weekend - in which the team's recommendation won at 14/1 - is available to listen back to via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show via your chosen podcast app and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

It was a fast start across the board, with all four leading at the 25th minute mark. The slowest of the quartet was in fact Barnsley, although they were presented with few issues for the remainder of the afternoon.

Neil Collins' spell at Oakwell began by delivering a remarkable 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale - that coming from a total of nine shots on target.

Watford had their result wrapped up at the break, racing into a 4-0 advantage before half-time over Gareth Ainsworth's hopeless QPR side.

A quiet second-half followed as the visitors looked to compose themselves, but the Hornets were never troubled, ensuring that their opponents were limited to one shot on target.

Back in Sky Bet League One, and the focus was back on Bolton, who were still leading as the hour mark approached.

The nerves were settled with two goals in the space of 15 minutes, meaning it was all down to Plymouth to deliver for Sporting Life listeners.

The new kids in the Sky Bet Championship were in a battle with Neil Warnock's Huddersfield, but a quick fire double placed them into a commanding position.

Bali Mumba's effort was followed by a goal from Ryan Hardie to secure all three points, and begin the campaign with a 14/1 winner for the Sporting Life Accumulator.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

