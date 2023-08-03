The Sporting Life Accumulator is back bigger and better than ever for 2023/24, with This Week's Acca - a brand new podcast brought to you by the Sporting Life Football team - and we have a 14/1 fourfold for the opening weekend of the Sky Bet EFL season.
Every week, Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list of candidates before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold.
The newest episode - 23/24: Opening Weekend - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show via your chosen podcast app and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
*All games kick-off at 15:00 on Saturday August 5
PLYMOUTH won 20 of 23 home games en route to the Sky Bet League One title and have won 34 of 46 at Home Park over the past two seasons. EFL escape artist Neil Warnock somehow kept Huddersfield up in May but expected goals (xG) data suggests those results are unsustainable.
It's expected to be a tricky Championship season for QPR, making WATFORD appeal greatly. Only Reading (9) picked up fewer points than the R's (11) over the final 13 games of last term, all fixtures Gareth Ainsworth was in charge for.
Relentless at Oakwell in 2022/23, BARNSLEY won 14 of 15 from October before defeat in their last couple when automatic promotion was no longer possible. Middling Port Vale, the fourth-worst away team in League One last season, look a plum opening opponent for new boss Neil Collins.
BOLTON, second favourites to win League One, impressed in reaching the play-offs last season, especially at home where they won 14 of 23 games and conceded just 13 goals. Lincoln, meanwhile, ranked as the fifth-worst travellers in the division according to the underlying numbers.
Odds correct at 1600 BST (03/08/23)
