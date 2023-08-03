The Sporting Life Accumulator is back bigger and better than ever for 2023/24, with This Week's Acca - a brand new podcast brought to you by the Sporting Life Football team - and we have a 14/1 fourfold for the opening weekend of the Sky Bet EFL season.

PLYMOUTH v Huddersfield

v Huddersfield WATFORD v QPR

v QPR BARNSLEY v Port Vale

v Port Vale BOLTON v Lincoln

PLYMOUTH won 20 of 23 home games en route to the Sky Bet League One title and have won 34 of 46 at Home Park over the past two seasons. EFL escape artist Neil Warnock somehow kept Huddersfield up in May but expected goals (xG) data suggests those results are unsustainable. It's expected to be a tricky Championship season for QPR, making WATFORD appeal greatly. Only Reading (9) picked up fewer points than the R's (11) over the final 13 games of last term, all fixtures Gareth Ainsworth was in charge for. Relentless at Oakwell in 2022/23, BARNSLEY won 14 of 15 from October before defeat in their last couple when automatic promotion was no longer possible. Middling Port Vale, the fourth-worst away team in League One last season, look a plum opening opponent for new boss Neil Collins. BOLTON, second favourites to win League One, impressed in reaching the play-offs last season, especially at home where they won 14 of 23 games and conceded just 13 goals. Lincoln, meanwhile, ranked as the fifth-worst travellers in the division according to the underlying numbers.