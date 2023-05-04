Neil Warnock completed another remarkable chapter in his near 50-year managerial career as Huddersfield beat promoted Sheffield United to secure Championship safety, relegating Reading.
Town needed only a point to guarantee survival with a game to spare and Danny Ward's 25-yard strike just before the hour proved enough to clinch all three.
Huddersfield have lost just twice in their past 11 matches to overhaul a seven point gap to safety, helped by Reading's six-point deduction.
The sides meet on the final day in what is now no more than a dead rubber.