Plymouth secured the Sky Bet League One title on the final day, while defeat for Derby saw them drop out of the play-offs.

Plymouth sealed the Sky Bet League One title with a 3-1 win over Port Vale on the final day. Argyle finished the season three points clear of second-placed Ipswich, held to a 2-2 draw away to Fleetwood, as they came from behind to win at Vale Park and move on to 101 points. Plymouth fell behind just three minutes in as James Plant slotted home for the hosts, but Adam Randell levelled before Joe Edwards put them in front, and Finn Azaz added a third.

Sky Bet League One

• FINAL STANDINGS 📝



🏆 Plymouth - 101pts

2️⃣ Ipswich - 98pts

-----------------------

3️⃣ Sheff Weds - 96pts

4️⃣ Barnsley - 86pts

5️⃣ Bolton - 81pts

6️⃣ Peterborough - 77pts

-----------------------

7️⃣ Derby - 76pts

Ipswich scored their 100th goal of the season at Fleetwood but it was not enough as their former player Jack Marriott scored twice for the hosts. Freddie Ladapo got the landmark goal for the Tractor Boys to put them ahead in the 49th minute. Marriott levelled 12 minutes later, and then again after Marcus Harness got a second for Ipswich. Ipswich frustrations boiled over late on as Harry Clarke was booked twice inside seven minutes to see red in stoppage time. Derby missed out on a play-off place as they went down 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday, allowing Peterborough to snatch sixth place with a 2-0 win at Barnsley. It went wrong for Derby late in the first half when captain Curtis Davies was sent off for a foul on Marvin Johnson in the box, with Michael Smith converting the penalty. And Peterborough took full advantage as goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor delivered victory at Oakwell, setting up a play-off semi-final against Wednesday. Barnsley will face Bolton, who got ready for the play-offs with a 3-2 win away to Bristol Rovers. Shola Shoretire’s goal was cancelled out by Luca Hoole but Daniel Nlundulu and Aaron Morley put Bolton in command before John Marquis pulled one back late on. Cambridge secured their League One future with a 2-0 win over basement boys Forest Green.

