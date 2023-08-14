This Week's Acca kicked off in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner and went mightily close again at the weekend as one selection let us down. The team go again on Tuesday night with an enhanced 10/1 fourfold.
*All games on Tuesday August 15
BOLTON were only marginally longer to beat Fleetwood when these sides met at end of April and the Trotters had already been guaranteed of a play-off finish. The gap has widened since, with Wanderers three from three without conceding this season and Fleetwood winless amid off-field uncertainty.
Neil Critchley appears to have picked up where he left off during his previous spell with BLACKPOOL. W2 D1 and yet to concede they should be too good for middling Port Vale, who lost 7-0 at Barnsley in their opening League One away game of the campaign.
Exeter are no mugs but PORTSMOUTH are a team to follow under John Mousinho. Plucked from player-coach obscurity at Oxford in January he almost snuck Pompey into the play-offs with a season-ending 11-game unbeaten. A draw and two wins have followed, including a 4-0 thrashing of Leyton Orient on Saturday.
READING’s league campaign has been one of disappointment so far but they can grab their first points as they host Cheltenham. They’re another side who have lost both their league games and the underlying numbers have been poor - conceding 2.10 xG in open play and posting just 0.88 xG in response.
Odds correct at 1600 BST (14/08/23)
