This Week's Acca kicked off in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner and went mightily close again at the weekend as one selection let us down. The team go again on Tuesday night with an enhanced 10/1 fourfold.

BLACKPOOL v Port Vale - 19:45

v Port Vale - 19:45 BOLTON v Fleetwood - 19:45

v Fleetwood - 19:45 PORTSMOUTH v Exeter - 20:00

v Exeter - 20:00 READING v Cheltenham - 20:00

BOLTON were only marginally longer to beat Fleetwood when these sides met at end of April and the Trotters had already been guaranteed of a play-off finish. The gap has widened since, with Wanderers three from three without conceding this season and Fleetwood winless amid off-field uncertainty. Neil Critchley appears to have picked up where he left off during his previous spell with BLACKPOOL. W2 D1 and yet to concede they should be too good for middling Port Vale, who lost 7-0 at Barnsley in their opening League One away game of the campaign.