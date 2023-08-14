Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Accumulator

Football accumulator tips: Sporting Life Acca and This Week's Acca Podcast | Midweek madness

By Sporting Life
16:42 · MON August 14, 2023

This Week's Acca kicked off in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner and went mightily close again at the weekend as one selection let us down. The team go again on Tuesday night with an enhanced 10/1 fourfold.

BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

Every Thursday Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list of candidates before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold. For a midweek, switch your Thursday for Monday and Saturday and Tuesday!

The latest episode - Midweek Madness - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show via your chosen podcast app and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

This week's acca podcast
  • BLACKPOOL v Port Vale - 19:45
  • BOLTON v Fleetwood - 19:45
  • PORTSMOUTH v Exeter - 20:00
  • READING v Cheltenham - 20:00

BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

OR - ADD EACH SELECTION TO YOUR COUPON

*All games on Tuesday August 15

BOLTON were only marginally longer to beat Fleetwood when these sides met at end of April and the Trotters had already been guaranteed of a play-off finish. The gap has widened since, with Wanderers three from three without conceding this season and Fleetwood winless amid off-field uncertainty.

Neil Critchley appears to have picked up where he left off during his previous spell with BLACKPOOL. W2 D1 and yet to concede they should be too good for middling Port Vale, who lost 7-0 at Barnsley in their opening League One away game of the campaign.

Sky Bet offer Acca £40 -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-choose-your-welcome-offer-sos-2023?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Exeter are no mugs but PORTSMOUTH are a team to follow under John Mousinho. Plucked from player-coach obscurity at Oxford in January he almost snuck Pompey into the play-offs with a season-ending 11-game unbeaten. A draw and two wins have followed, including a 4-0 thrashing of Leyton Orient on Saturday.

READING’s league campaign has been one of disappointment so far but they can grab their first points as they host Cheltenham. They’re another side who have lost both their league games and the underlying numbers have been poor - conceding 2.10 xG in open play and posting just 0.88 xG in response.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (14/08/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS