The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Football accumulator tips: Sporting Life Acca and This Week's Acca Podcast | Back-to-back?

By Sporting Life
17:09 · THU August 10, 2023

This Week's Acca kicked off the season in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner last weekend. The Premier League returns this weekend and so do our team, with four more teams available to back at the same price.

BACK OUR ENHANCED 14/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

Every week, Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list of candidates before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold.

The latest episode - Back to Back Wins? - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show via your chosen podcast app and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

This week's acca podcast
  • CARDIFF v QPR
  • Huddersfield v LEICESTER
  • MK DONS v Tranmere
  • GILLINGHAM v Accrington

BACK OUR ENHANCED 14/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

OR - ADD EACH SELECTION TO YOUR COUPON

*All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday August 12

QPR had a nightmare summer and were hammered 4-0 at Watford in their opener to reinforce why they're many people's pick for relegation. They travel to a CARDIFF team who impressed in a 2-2 draw at Leeds (xG: LEE 1.8-1.4 CAR) showing enough in that game to suggest they can add to the R's misery.

LEICESTER should make the huge gulf in quality between themselves and Huddersfield obvious on Saturday. Enzo Maresca's side beat a good Coventry team in their opener, while Town displayed woeful defending in a 3-1 defeat at Plymouth with Neil Warnock already sounding pretty negative about their prospects.



GILLINGHAM's campaign kicked off with a brilliant win at League Two title rivals Stockport and they followed it up by beating Southampton 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. This week sees a home contest against Accrington, and Neil Harris' side are fancied to make it three wins from three.

MK DONS won a 5-3 thriller at Wrexham on opening weekend and see their first home league game of the season come against Tranmere. This has home win written all over it.

BACK OUR ENHANCED 14/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

Odds correct at 1530 BST (10/08/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS