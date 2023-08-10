This Week's Acca kicked off the season in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner last weekend. The Premier League returns this weekend and so do our team, with four more teams available to back at the same price.

CARDIFF v QPR

v QPR Huddersfield v LEICESTER

MK DONS v Tranmere

*All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday August 12

QPR had a nightmare summer and were hammered 4-0 at Watford in their opener to reinforce why they're many people's pick for relegation. They travel to a CARDIFF team who impressed in a 2-2 draw at Leeds (xG: LEE 1.8-1.4 CAR) showing enough in that game to suggest they can add to the R's misery. LEICESTER should make the huge gulf in quality between themselves and Huddersfield obvious on Saturday. Enzo Maresca's side beat a good Coventry team in their opener, while Town displayed woeful defending in a 3-1 defeat at Plymouth with Neil Warnock already sounding pretty negative about their prospects.

GILLINGHAM's campaign kicked off with a brilliant win at League Two title rivals Stockport and they followed it up by beating Southampton 3-1 in the Carabao Cup. This week sees a home contest against Accrington, and Neil Harris' side are fancied to make it three wins from three. MK DONS won a 5-3 thriller at Wrexham on opening weekend and see their first home league game of the season come against Tranmere. This has home win written all over it.