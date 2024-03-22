Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - March 23

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 23/03/24

By Sporting Life
12:10 · FRI March 22, 2024
This Week's Acca - March 23
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 11/1 ACCUMULATOR

It may be an international break but the This Week's Acca team are backing four teams for success in the Sky Bet EFL and National League.

It's a matter of when not if CHESTERFIELD are promoted this season, and they'll want to do it in style with a home win over Boreham Wood.

Paul Cook's side are 21 points clear at the top - they will be playing their football in Sky Bet League Two next season.

We'll get to England's fourth tier shortly, but hoping to join them is HALIFAX, who stopped the Chesterfield promotion party with victory in midweek.

They've seen four consecutive home wins, which should put them in a good spot as they host Ebbsfleet.

Elsewhere, DONCASTER's good form has kicked them clear of relegation trouble and they will be confident of another win as they host Forest Green.

Grant McCann's men have won their last three in front of their own supporters - that includes games against promotion hopefuls Crewe and Wimbledon.

The final team making up our accumulator is TRANMERE as they host Crawley.

Three home wins in a row is impressive enough form, but even more so when we consider they've beaten the top two - Mansfield and Stockport - during that run.

  • Derby (vs Northampton) and Bromley (vs York) were discussed on the This Week's Acca podcast but didn't make the final accumulator

CLICK HERE to add all six selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

https://podfollow.com/thisweeksacca

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #49 - The Ice Age - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (22/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

