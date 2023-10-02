After delivering 14/1 and 18/1 winners already this season, our This Week's Acca team take on the midweek Champions League and EFL slate, building a fourfold at a Sky Bet-enhanced 12/1.

For a team who built a Premier League title push on a brilliant home record ARSENAL have developed in to a ruthless away team, conceding only once in their last six, winning five - including all of their matches on the road this season. The Gunners are priced longer they were for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth (a match they won 4-0) when injury issues proved to be overblown, so a trip to Ligue 1's fourth-bottom club Lens should result in a straightforward victory.

PSV beat Rangers 5-1 at home in qualifying

PSV have won seven from seven, scoring 23 and conceding just two in the Eredivisie this season. While they played quite naively in their opening 4-0 defeat at Arsenal, that committed approach to positive football is likely to bear fruit against opponents of a similar or inferior level. Sevilla have won only twice in all competitions in 23/24, slumping to 14th in La Liga. Expect them to finish third in the group and win the Europa League though.

PLYMOUTH won 20 of 23 home games en route to the Sky Bet League One title and have won 37 of 50 league games at Home Park over the past two and bit seasons, most recently thrashing Norwich 6-2.

Morgan Whittaker already has four goals for Plymouth this term

Millwall won narrowly at Middlesbrough on opening day but have not won on the road since and their 15th place in the Sky Bet Championship table fairly reflects their position as a middling second-tier team.

OXFORD have won seven of their last of eight in League One to climb to second, with their only defeat coming via a 99th-minute goal against then in-form Port Vale in a match where the U's had two players sent off! They have the second best defence in the division in terms of goals conceded (8) and faced with a Shrewsbury team who failed to find the net in all six of their September fixtures, the hosts will be supremely confident.

