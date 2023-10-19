After success at 14/1 last weekend - going with 14/1 and 18/1 winners already this season - the team select their latest acca.

Despite the return of the top two tiers in English football, our team are remained focus on Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two. We started with CHARLTON, who have enjoyed an upturn in results following Michael Appleton's arrival at the club. They're unbeaten in five league games under his guidance, with two of those being wins at home. In Reading, they take on a side with six defeats from six league away games.

Michael Appleton is now in charge of Charlton

Another home team fancied are OXFORD, who have secured nine victories from a possible 11 so far. Blackpool - Saturday's opponents - sit 18th in the away table and have struggled for wins on the road. The only visiting team in this edition are BARNSLEY, who have won their last five contests away from home. No side has returned more points in League One away games too, putting them in a good position as they travel to Leyton Orient.

Stockport are looking to go one better than last season and secure promotion

Our only encounter from the fourth tier sees STOCKPORT taking on a Grimsby side who have been struggling for results - a meeting of two teams in contrasting form. A 3-1 win over Harrogate made it eight consecutive wins for Stockport in all competitions, while Grimsby's defeat to Accrington left them 18th in the table. Brentford, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Stevenage were four other selections discussed that didn't make the final accumulator.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price. This week sees the team joined again by James 'Jimmy The Punt' Cantrill. The latest episode - 23/24 | #17: That's Science! - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.