This Week's Acca Podcast: Biggest One Yet

It's our biggest accumulator of the season and we start in the Sky Bet Championship, where SWANSEA are backed for a home win over Huddersfield. The Swans have had a tough schedule so far, but managed to net the first goal in 11 of their 18 games so far. They'll hope that puts them in a good spot against the struggling Terriers. Elsewhere, PLYMOUTH have delivered some good home performances, which should hopefully put them in a strong place as they host Stoke.

Argyle have won two of their last three in front of their own supporters, while Stoke were beaten by a poor QPR side last time out. Looking at the FA Cup, and another price bumper selection is CREWE to beat Bristol Rovers. There may be a division between the sides but Crewe are enjoying their campaign in Sky Bet League Two. Not only are they sat 5th in England's third tier, but they dumped Derby out of the competition via a replay in the last round - scoring five goals across those two meetings. STEVENAGE are well in the promotion picture in Sky Bet League One, and they will want to keep that momentum going in the FA Cup as they host Port Vale.

Steve Evans' side have won four of their last five games in front of their own supporters, with a 2-2 draw against a good Peterborough outfit the only time they failed to secure victory. Finally, we drop into the National League, where SOUTHEND complete the acca with a home win over Wealdstone. Without the points deduction, Southend would sit 7th in the National League table, and they boast the third-best home record in the division. Wealdstone have lost eight of their ten on the road, drawing the other two. Brentford (v Luton) and Sheffield United (v Burnley) were also discussed but didn't make the final accumulator