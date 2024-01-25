BARNSLEY kick off Saturday's picks, with a home contest against Exeter seen as a good opportunity to continue their push to the top two.
The Reds are unbeaten in their last nine home games across all competitions, with three of their last four ending in victory. In Exeter, they take on a team beaten in three of their last four on the road.
The team have opted for three away sides this week, but ones who find themselves as the odds-on favourites.
The first of those is BOLTON at Carlisle. The opponents have lost four of their last five and won just one of their last 13 league fixtures.
Wanderers are pushing for the League One title, with four wins from their last five in the league.
Battling Bolton at the top is PETERBOROUGH, whose only defeat in their last 14 came against Championship side Leeds in the FA Cup.
Lincoln have failed to win any of their last nine in all competitions, with two of their last three at home also ending in a loss.
Elsewhere, STOCKPORT remain top of Sky Bet League Two and they'll be hopeful of extending that lead when they go to Doncaster.
Rovers have managed just two wins across their last ten in league competition, with County securing a win over Walsall last time out.
The final pick on Saturday comes from the National League, where OLDHAM are backed for success against Woking.
Four consecutive wins have fired Micky Mellon's side well into play-off contention, while Woking's three losses in a row sees them sat in the relegation zone.
Odds correct at 1315 GMT (26/01/24)
