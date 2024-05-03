We're turning our attention to the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season with the accumulator taking place at 12:30PM ON SATURDAY!

Three teams are fancied, and the first of those is LEICESTER who are backed to lift the trophy in style with victory over Blackburn.

The pressure is off Enzo Maresca's side but a win moves them to 100 points - they will be eager to finish a successful campaign off in the best possible fashion with a win.

In a huge game at both ends of the table, HULL are backed to get the job done when they go to Plymouth.

It could be a case of Argyle relegated while the Tigers make top six, and Liam Rosenior's side have lost just one of their last nine games on the road.

Completing the treble is SWANSEA as they face Millwall. This is a nothing game with both teams sat comfortable in mid-table.

The Swans have won four of their last five games in front of their own supporters, while Millwall have lost three of their last four away.

What other bets were included on the This Week's Acca podcast?

With games now limited following the conclusion of the League One, League Two and National League seasons, our This Week's Acca team opted for selections to consider across the weekend.

Tom Carnduff

Leeds are very likely to have to settle for a play-off spot following Friday's disasterclass at QPR but they'll want to do their bit by beating Southampton on final day.

JOE RODON TO SCORE ANYTIME has been a bet fancied throughout the campaign, and while the centre-back hasn't found one, he's come close on multiple occasions.

With a possibility that the Whites are chasing the game at some stage, the defender should see chances to strike.

James Cantrill

Sheffield Wednesday know a point away at Sunderland will be enough to keep them in the division.

Could we see some time-wasting then if the Owls have what they need in the latter stages of the game? Goalkeeper JAMES BEADLE is currently 13/2 TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Jake Osgathorpe

SHANE DUFFY may have only netted once this season but he was one of Norwich's big threats when they drew with Swansea last time out.

The centre-back saw a huge total of five shots - three of which were on target - and will be hoping to see more opportunities as they go to Birmingham.

He's available at 16/1 with Sky Bet to SCORE ANYTIME.