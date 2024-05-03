Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - Jamie Vardy

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 04/05/24

By Sporting Life
13:37 · FRI May 03, 2024
This Week's Acca - May 4
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED TREBLE AT 13/2

We're turning our attention to the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season with the accumulator taking place at 12:30PM ON SATURDAY!

Three teams are fancied, and the first of those is LEICESTER who are backed to lift the trophy in style with victory over Blackburn.

The pressure is off Enzo Maresca's side but a win moves them to 100 points - they will be eager to finish a successful campaign off in the best possible fashion with a win.

In a huge game at both ends of the table, HULL are backed to get the job done when they go to Plymouth.

It could be a case of Argyle relegated while the Tigers make top six, and Liam Rosenior's side have lost just one of their last nine games on the road.

Completing the treble is SWANSEA as they face Millwall. This is a nothing game with both teams sat comfortable in mid-table.

The Swans have won four of their last five games in front of their own supporters, while Millwall have lost three of their last four away.

What other bets were included on the This Week's Acca podcast?

With games now limited following the conclusion of the League One, League Two and National League seasons, our This Week's Acca team opted for selections to consider across the weekend.

Tom Carnduff

Leeds are very likely to have to settle for a play-off spot following Friday's disasterclass at QPR but they'll want to do their bit by beating Southampton on final day.

JOE RODON TO SCORE ANYTIME has been a bet fancied throughout the campaign, and while the centre-back hasn't found one, he's come close on multiple occasions.

With a possibility that the Whites are chasing the game at some stage, the defender should see chances to strike.

James Cantrill

Sheffield Wednesday know a point away at Sunderland will be enough to keep them in the division.

Could we see some time-wasting then if the Owls have what they need in the latter stages of the game? Goalkeeper JAMES BEADLE is currently 13/2 TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Jake Osgathorpe

SHANE DUFFY may have only netted once this season but he was one of Norwich's big threats when they drew with Swansea last time out.

The centre-back saw a huge total of five shots - three of which were on target - and will be hoping to see more opportunities as they go to Birmingham.

He's available at 16/1 with Sky Bet to SCORE ANYTIME.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #54 - Festival of Football? - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1325 BST (03/05/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS

