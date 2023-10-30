TUESDAY

Given the limited fixtures this week, the team settled on a double for Tuesday with other games discussed in a pick 'em style. The first of the duo included is MANSFIELD, who host Sky Bet League One side Port Vale in the Carabao Cup. Nigel Clough's side remain unbeaten this season. So while they may be in the division below, they are well in the mix for a promotion push. Confidence will also be there as they face a side who are winless in their last seven in 90 minutes. One game from England's third tier, and WYCOMBE are backed for a home win over Cambridge. The visitors' only away win this season was at struggling Fleetwood. Wanderers may be winless in three but they have been against sides in the top four. Three of their last four games in front of their own supporters have been wins. Middlesbrough (v Exeter), Wigan (v Charlton) and Morecambe (v Barrow) were three other teams put forward as selections on the podcast.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price. This week sees Joe out, with James 'Jimmy The Punt' Cantrill again joining the discussion. The latest episode - 23/24 | #20: The A(d)dams Family - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

WEDNESDAY

Onto Wednesday, with two Carabao Cup fixtures in focus. The first of which comes in backing ARSENAL to secure an away win at West Ham. The Gunners have been flying so far this season and currently sit second to north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table. With Manchester City already out, this season represents a good opportunity to secure some silverware in this competition. EVERTON were the team to beat the Hammers last time out, and they will be hopefully of progression as they host struggling Burnley at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche's side have won four of their last six games, with Burnley suffering defeat in four of their previous five. Newcastle (to qualify v Manchester United) and Ipswich (to qualify v Fulham) were two other teams put forward as selections on the podcast.

