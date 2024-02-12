CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 8/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: The Tuesday Treble

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? We're fancying three home teams for success in our Tuesday treble, with each in decent form heading into their contests. Starting in the Sky Bet Championship, where WEST BROM are backed to continue their strong home showings when they take on Cardiff. It's now five consecutive home league wins for Carlos Corberan's side, who have won ten of their 15 in front of their own supporters, with five wins from eight against those currently in the bottom half.

Two from Sky Bet League Two, and the first of which is SALFORD for victory over struggling Doncaster. They're now six games unbeaten under new manager Karl Robinson, with a 3-1 win over Wrexham in their last game at home. Rovers, meanwhile, possess the second-worst away record in England's third tier. And the final team to make up our three is NEWPORT, and they host a struggling Notts County side. It's five wins from six for County, the other game being a home FA Cup loss to Manchester United, while the Magpies are now winless in five and have conceded nine goals across recent away games at Grimsby and Tranmere.