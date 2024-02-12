We're fancying three home teams for success in our Tuesday treble, with each in decent form heading into their contests.
Starting in the Sky Bet Championship, where WEST BROM are backed to continue their strong home showings when they take on Cardiff.
It's now five consecutive home league wins for Carlos Corberan's side, who have won ten of their 15 in front of their own supporters, with five wins from eight against those currently in the bottom half.
Two from Sky Bet League Two, and the first of which is SALFORD for victory over struggling Doncaster.
They're now six games unbeaten under new manager Karl Robinson, with a 3-1 win over Wrexham in their last game at home. Rovers, meanwhile, possess the second-worst away record in England's third tier.
And the final team to make up our three is NEWPORT, and they host a struggling Notts County side.
It's five wins from six for County, the other game being a home FA Cup loss to Manchester United, while the Magpies are now winless in five and have conceded nine goals across recent away games at Grimsby and Tranmere.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #41.5 - The Tuesday Treble - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1440 GMT (12/02/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.