After landing an 18/1 five-fold on Saturday our This Week's Acca team are back to work for Tuesday's Carabao Cup, but with a slightly different approach.

Sky Bet League One high-fliers EXETER will fancy their chances of claiming a Premier League scalp when they host Luton. Sixth in the table and with six wins in all competitions this season they know what a victory feels like, unlike the Hatters. Luton's only win came against Gillingham in the previous round, and they needed a penalty to get a point at home to 10-man Wolves on Saturday, who went a man down after 39 minutes with the scores goalless.

The pressure was mounting on BRADFORD boss Mark Hughes as his struggling side scraped to draws in home games against Grimsby and Harrogate, but they're a different team with Andy Cook. In his first game for a month, last season's 31-goal top scorer bagged a hat-trick as they thrashed Newport away from home. A club with major history in the Cup, expect Hughes to go strong against a Middlesbrough side whose four points in their last two games only takes them on to five in total for the entire Championship season.

Carabao Cup-holders MAN UTD look like a cup team again this season under Erik ten Hag, lacking the required quality to challenge in the Premier League and Champions League. Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has openly stated he does not have the depth to focus on this trophy, which should make United's route to round four more straightforward. And as ropey as they may have looked this season, they have lost only once in 31 games at Old Trafford.

Unbeaten MANSFIELD sit third in Sky Bet League Two and are edged out only by Wrexham in terms of performance levels this season according to the data, with those two a country mile clear of the rest. Nigel Clough takes the cups seriously and although Peterborough sit a division above, his side's quality and the Posh's inconsistency is reflected in the fact the Stags are priced up as favourites.

PORT VALE's response to a 7-0 hammering at home to Barnsley on the opening day of the season was phenomenal, winning five, drawing one and keeping four clean sheets. They may have lost one and drawn one in their last two, but their performances were excellent in both games so that shouldn't be a concern against a Sutton team who not only sit a division below, but only ended a seven-match losing streak in League Two on Saturday when they drew with MK Dons.