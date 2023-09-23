After missing out by just one result in successive editions, on an afternoon packed with goals and drama, This Week's Acca delivered an 18/1 winning five-fold for Sporting Life followers!
The signs were good even before kick-off, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price cut into 16/1 and the market pricing the five-fold at closer to 11s.
And acca backers definitely got plenty of bang for their buck as a total of 21 goals were fired in across those matches, with the main focus of the drama taking place at Portman Road and Meadow Lane.
Sky Bet League Two leaders Notts County made us sweat a little as they surrendered a 2-0 lead at home to struggling Forest Green but hit back to score twice almost immediately through John Bostock and David McGoldrick to re-establish breathing space.
There was plenty of time for Rovers player-coach Troy Deeney to complete his hat-trick, making it a squeaky final 11 minutes.
The real drama came in East Anglia though. Ipswich led Blackburn 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 but the visitors refused to go away.
With the scores locked at 3-3 with 25 minutes to play, things were on a knife edge, leaving Massimo Luongo to step forward as our hero.
The Australian chose the perfect time to score just his fourth goal since 2020 and send This Week's Acca backers wild.
All that was left was to survive the now requisite 10 minutes-plus stoppage time at three of the five matches involved.
