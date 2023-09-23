After missing out by just one result in successive editions, on an afternoon packed with goals and drama, This Week's Acca delivered an 18/1 winning five-fold for Sporting Life followers! The signs were good even before kick-off, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price cut into 16/1 and the market pricing the five-fold at closer to 11s. This Week's Acca Podcast: Listen & subscribe!

And acca backers definitely got plenty of bang for their buck as a total of 21 goals were fired in across those matches, with the main focus of the drama taking place at Portman Road and Meadow Lane.

This Week's Acca selections ☑️ IPSWICH 4-3 Blackburn

4-3 Blackburn ☑️ PORTSMOUTH 2-1 Lincoln

2-1 Lincoln ☑️ Northampton 1-2 BARNSLEY

Northampton 1-2 ☑️ MANSFIELD 1-0 Barrow

1-0 Barrow ☑️ NOTTS COUNTY 4-3 Forest Green