Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton builds an XI of the stand-out performers from this weekend's action, naming an EFL Team of the Week and picking out a Sporting Life Star.

GK: Alex Palmer, West Brom The West Brom goalkeeper has had a mixed start to the season, with some high-profile mistakes including a poor showing against Huddersfield, but also with some eye-catching saves.

In the last two games, however, Palmer has looked more settled as head coach Carlos Corberan has increased emphasis on solidity, and got down brilliantly to save Zian Flemming’s penalty in Saturday's goalless draw with Millwall.

RB: Jack Hunt, Bristol Rovers

Luca Hoole is one of Bristol Rovers’ brightest young talents, so even when Jack Hunt signed to bring vast Sky Bet Championship experience to the League One outfit, there was uncertainty as to how easily he’d break into this side. Hunt, though, has had a great start for Joey Barton’s side, and was outstanding in Saturday's 4-1 win over Wigan. Even at 32, the right-back bombs forward with vigour, tends to find accuracy with his crossing, as we saw for John Marquis’ goal on Saturday with a peach of a delivery, and can play recipient when required, too, scrambling home the second.

Combining superbly with Luke Thomas, Hunt is one of the Gas’ top additions of the window.

CB: Elliott Moore, Oxford United

Oxford have sold £5.2M worth of centre-back talent to the Championship in the last three years, and Elliott Moore is the latest to step up for the Sky Bet League One club. The 6’5” defender was dubbed a “man mountain” in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Exeter, in a true captain’s performance with a series of brave, last-ditch blocks and headers to keep the opponents at bay. The Yellows weren’t at their best as a creative entity, but Moore’s relationship with centre-back partner Jordan Thorniley and goalkeeper James Beadle was crucial to carrying them through.

CB: Carl Piergianni, Stevenage

Anyone who watched Carl Piergianni produce one of the greatest ever seasons from a Sky Bet League Two centre-back, could have had few doubts over how the tevenage defender would step up to Sky Bet League One. The 31-year-old hadn’t played at that level since a solitary cameo appearance for Peterborough in 2010-11, but his mentality is relentless. Quiet, modest, and unassuming off-the-field, Piergianni is a warrior on it and wins so many headers – nine, in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Cheltenham, despite not being the biggest centre-back at 6'2". Why? He has a growth mindset, and is the type to go into the gym for two hours before training every day, and not expect any external validation for doing so.

LB: Jamilu Collins, Cardiff City

Collins arrived from Paderborn in 2022 with positive reviews as a tough-tackling, ball-carrying left-back, but his first season was disrupted by a long-term injury. The Nigerian only started four league games for the Bluebirds before an ACL tear ended his 2022-23 season in August, so for him to start six league games already in this campaign, finding excellent form from the outset, is hugely impressive. Collins won each of his five tackles in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Sunderland, as the Bluebirds moved onto 13 points and are now outside the Play-Offs only on goal difference.

CM: Tyrese Fornah, Derby County

Fornah produced his best performance for Derby, in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Carlisle. The 24-year-old gave the Rams much-needed energy in midfield, breaking up a lot of Carlisle attacks, with three tackles and interceptions apiece, across the 90 minutes. If the former Shrewsbury midfielder can build on that showing at Brunton Park, he’ll have supporters purring at the prospect of his partnership with the more technical Max Bird, who is back in training after injury this week.

CM: Harry Winks, Leicester

Eyebrows were raised when Leicester spent a reported £10M on Harry Winks who, at 27, has limited resale value. The Foxes had cashed in on the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in the summer, though, and with their parachute payments, it made sense for them to push the boat out for a player who would facilitate Enzo Maresca’s style.

That’s exactly what Winks has done, completing 103 passes from the base of midfield in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bristol City while dictating the tempo, and most opponents having been able to lay a finger on him.

CM: Levi Sutton, Harrogate

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver made the brave call to drop top marksman Luke Armstrong for Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Salford, instead operating without a target man for the first hour and it led to more football on the deck. Sam Folarin deserves credit for a lively performance up top, likewise Matty Daly for a stellar showing himself with two assists, but Levi Sutton was outstanding in midfield. Offering a tireless work rate, Sutton broke up play with three tackles, but then showed moments of finesse to create openings, and bring the best out of Daly.

Sutton had the potential to become one of the best midfielders in League One at Bradford, before falling out of favour under Mark Hughes, but there’s every chance he enjoys a resurgence up the A658.

RW: Morgan Whittaker, Plymouth

After a no-show at Bristol City in midweek, Plymouth Argyle produced the perfect response, trouncing promotion candidates Norwich 6-2 at Home Park. Creative midfielder Finn Azaz was unplayable for the Pilgrims, tireless striker Ryan Hardie grabbed two assists while Bali Mumba, back at left wing-back, made a mockery of his old club’s call to part with the prodigiously talented 21-year-old this summer for just £1 million. The star of the show, though, was Morgan Whittaker: the 22-year-old’s canny movement in transitions were crucial to the victory, and the forward produced three cool finishes to fire Argyle into the top half.

ST: Andy Cook, Bradford

Bradford City relied heavily on Andy Cook’s hold-up play and individual quality last season, as the 32-year-old so often created something out of nothing, and scored 27 league goals to boot. This season, Cook started slowly and after he got injured in August’s 1-0 win over Crewe, the Bantams drew three consecutive games. The shares of the spoils with Mansfield, Grimsby and Harrogate were all drab encounters, barring perhaps the second half against the Mariners, with three different centre-forwards getting the nod to lead the line, and none to any avail.

On Cook’s return, however, the 6’1” front-man hit a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory at Newport, looking far more like the version of him who was lighting up League Two last season.

⭐LW: Georginio Rutter, Leeds