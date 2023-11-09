One game from the Sky Bet Championship, where CARDIFF are backed to continue their strong home record by beating struggling Norwich.
Huge pressure is on David Wagner after the Canaries were beaten by Blackburn last time out, making it five defeats from their last six outings.
Into Sky Bet League One, and BOLTON are another team with an impressive recent record. Victory over Shrewsbury in midweek made it five consecutive victories.
In Blackpool, they face a side who have won just once in the league on the road.
Elsewhere, table-topping PORTSMOUTH remain unbeaten in the league and they'll be full of confidence as they host Charlton.
Six of their eight games at Fratton Park have been wins, and they will be hoping to push further ahead at the top of the standings.
Finally, the only away team backed are STOCKPORT, but they add good value when they take on a Swindon side in poor form.
The Hatters are top of the table by five points - they are also enjoying a 12-game winning run.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
This week sees a quickfire version with Tom delivering his verdict on the midweek action. The latest episode - 23/24 - #23 - To Be or not to Barnsley - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
