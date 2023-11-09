CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 16/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: To Be or Not To Barnsley?

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? One game from the Sky Bet Championship, where CARDIFF are backed to continue their strong home record by beating struggling Norwich. Huge pressure is on David Wagner after the Canaries were beaten by Blackburn last time out, making it five defeats from their last six outings. Into Sky Bet League One, and BOLTON are another team with an impressive recent record. Victory over Shrewsbury in midweek made it five consecutive victories. In Blackpool, they face a side who have won just once in the league on the road.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a strong start to the season

Elsewhere, table-topping PORTSMOUTH remain unbeaten in the league and they'll be full of confidence as they host Charlton. Six of their eight games at Fratton Park have been wins, and they will be hoping to push further ahead at the top of the standings. Finally, the only away team backed are STOCKPORT, but they add good value when they take on a Swindon side in poor form. The Hatters are top of the table by five points - they are also enjoying a 12-game winning run. Barnsley, Colchester and Wrexham were also discussed on the podcast but didn't make the final acca.