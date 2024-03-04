After a 12/1 winner on Saturday, This Week's Acca focuses on the Tuesday games, with over 2.5 goals fancied in four across the Sky Bet EFL.
Two of those come from the Championship, where IPSWICH vs BRISTOL CITY is backed to see the net hit on a fair few occasions.
The Tractor Boys average over four goals per home game in England's second-tier, making them a solid pick for any goals-based accumulator.
Elsewhere, SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been in great form, but PLYMOUTH's showings in away games makes this one that could be end-to-end.
It's a selection that has won in 23 of Argyle's 35 this season, while it's also been successful in seven of Wednesday's last ten.
Into League One, and BARNSLEY's inability to keep clean sheets should lead to goals when they face BOLTON in a huge clash at the top of the table.
They've kept the opposition out just once in their last 17 games, while each of Barnsley's last five at home have been 2-1 either way.
Finally, we're going to MANSFIELD vs MK DONS, with the Stags scoring 14 goals in their last two home games.
It's been a winning selection in six of Milton Keynes' last eight away games, alongside 13 of the 22 league contests under Mike Williamson's guidance.
