This Week's Acca - March 2

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 02/03/24

By Sporting Life
14:04 · FRI March 01, 2024
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 12/1 ACCUMULATOR

We'll kick things off with three title chasers from Sky Bet League One, although PORTSMOUTH now hold a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

They've won four of their last five in front of their own supporters, with the unbeaten run currently standing at eight - six of those have been wins. That should hopefully put them in a good spot as they welcome Oxford.

Sitting one spot below them is DERBY, who welcome a struggling Port Vale to Pride Park. They boast the fifth-best home record in the division, although they've played a game fewer than a couple who sit above.

Darren Moore's time at Port Vale so far hasn't been a happy win, losing three and throwing away a 2-0 lead to draw the other.

Also joining them towards the top is BOLTON, who will want to continue their good showings in front of their own supporters as they welcome managerless Cambridge.

The opposition have lost both of their games since Neil Harris' departure, while Bolton boast the third-best home returns in England's third tier.

Hoping to join the teams in League One next season is WREXHAM, who are currently one point outside of the automatic promotion places in League Two.

They still possess the best home record in the division, while Accrington have won just one of their last ten away.

Finally, we're siding with play-off hopefuls WALSALL to secure a home win over Doncaster. While the visitors have been in good form, they've lost nine of the ten games away at those currently sat 14th or higher in the league.

Walsall, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five, with each of their last four ending in victory.

  • Wolves (vs Newcastle) and Millwall (vs Watford) were also discussed on the This Week's Acca podcast but didn't make the final accumulator

CLICK HERE to add all seven selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

https://podfollow.com/thisweeksacca

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #44 - The Jason's Paint Trophy - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (01/03/24)

