TWA Tuesday 9/4/24 Dan James

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Tuesday 09/04/24

By Sporting Life
15:30 · MON April 08, 2024
TWA Tuesday 9/4/24
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 14/1 ACCUMULATOR

LEEDS lost for the first time since December at the weekend but return to Elland Road where they are unbeaten this season, and have won 16 of their last 17 league games. Bad news for visiting Sunderland, who have lost seven of their last 10 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones
Charlton boss Nathan Jones celebrates

Nathan Jones' appointment as CHARLTON manager has seen them surge clear of the drop via an 11-game unbeaten run. Mid-table Wigan have struggled on the road all season, losing 10 of 20, but more recently have lost four of five.

DONCASTER are the form team in Sky Bet League Two, picking up more wins (9) than anyone across the last 15 matches. They have won five in a row at home and host a Walsall team struggling on the road, winning two of eight, with defeats at MK Dons (5-0) and bottom side Forest Green (2-0) recently.

Colchester are scrapping for their lives but were turned over by Wrexham at the weekend. STOCKPORT are their visitors in midweek and have the bit between their teeth, closing in on the League Two title after four straight wins, including convincing away wins against relegation battlers Sutton and Forest Green.

MANSFIELD's patchy form has seen them slip out of the automatic promotion spots. But at home they remain steady, winning four of seven, and they should sweep aside bottom side Forest Green, who were well handled by promotion contenders Stockport (3-0) and MK Dons (2-0) recently.

Odds correct at 1530 BST (08/04/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

