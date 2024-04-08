CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 14/1 ACCUMULATOR

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? LEEDS lost for the first time since December at the weekend but return to Elland Road where they are unbeaten this season, and have won 16 of their last 17 league games. Bad news for visiting Sunderland, who have lost seven of their last 10 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nathan Jones' appointment as CHARLTON manager has seen them surge clear of the drop via an 11-game unbeaten run. Mid-table Wigan have struggled on the road all season, losing 10 of 20, but more recently have lost four of five. DONCASTER are the form team in Sky Bet League Two, picking up more wins (9) than anyone across the last 15 matches. They have won five in a row at home and host a Walsall team struggling on the road, winning two of eight, with defeats at MK Dons (5-0) and bottom side Forest Green (2-0) recently.

Colchester are scrapping for their lives but were turned over by Wrexham at the weekend. STOCKPORT are their visitors in midweek and have the bit between their teeth, closing in on the League Two title after four straight wins, including convincing away wins against relegation battlers Sutton and Forest Green. MANSFIELD's patchy form has seen them slip out of the automatic promotion spots. But at home they remain steady, winning four of seven, and they should sweep aside bottom side Forest Green, who were well handled by promotion contenders Stockport (3-0) and MK Dons (2-0) recently.