Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
THIS WEEK'S ACCA RASMUS HOJLUND

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 24/02/24

By Sporting Life
12:05 · FRI February 23, 2024
This Week's Acca selections

MANCHESTER UNITED are unbeaten in seven matches, winning their last four. Rasmus Hojlund has finally found his feet, scoring eight goals in his last eight appearances.

Only Sheffield United have collected fewer than Fulham's seven Premier League points away from home this season, with Marco Silva's side also in a bit of a rut regardless of location having won only once in their past eight fixtures.

Glasner hero
Palace will have Oliver Glasner in charge on Saturday

New CRYSTAL PALACE boss Oliver Glasner could hardly have wished for a better first game as 19th-placed Burnley - the division's third-worst travellers and winless in eight matches - head to Selhurst.

Nay sayers may point to the absence of Michael Olise and Ebereche Eze, but Palace were without the duo in the reverse fixture and still came out on top and also showed plenty of positives in Monday's draw at Everton.

PORTSMOUTH are six points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One, are unbeaten in seven and have won their last five. They head to a Charlton team who haven't won since November, a winless streak of 17 matches in all competitions.

Second-bottom Forest Green have won only one League Two game since October and look destined for the drop.

TRANMERE, who thrashed leaders Stockport 4-0 last time out, may be 17th but have been transformed by Nigel Adkins; only seven teams have taken more points since he took charge in September.

Prefer to Acca Freeze? Click here to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

  • Aston Villa (vs Forest) Norwich (vs Blackburn) and Morecambe (vs Grimsby) were also discussed on the latest episode of This Week's Acca but didn't make the final accumulator.

CLICK HERE to back all seven selections with Sky Bet

https://podfollow.com/thisweeksacca

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

With Tom and Jake otherwise engaged it's left to Joe and Jimmy to steady the ship and try to bring the team a long overdue winner, with new manager bounce, Micky Beale's burner and the current madcap nature of the Sky Bet EFL all thrown into the melting pot.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #43 - Scraping the Barrell - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (23/02/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo