MANCHESTER UNITED are unbeaten in seven matches, winning their last four. Rasmus Hojlund has finally found his feet, scoring eight goals in his last eight appearances.
Only Sheffield United have collected fewer than Fulham's seven Premier League points away from home this season, with Marco Silva's side also in a bit of a rut regardless of location having won only once in their past eight fixtures.
New CRYSTAL PALACE boss Oliver Glasner could hardly have wished for a better first game as 19th-placed Burnley - the division's third-worst travellers and winless in eight matches - head to Selhurst.
Nay sayers may point to the absence of Michael Olise and Ebereche Eze, but Palace were without the duo in the reverse fixture and still came out on top and also showed plenty of positives in Monday's draw at Everton.
PORTSMOUTH are six points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One, are unbeaten in seven and have won their last five. They head to a Charlton team who haven't won since November, a winless streak of 17 matches in all competitions.
Second-bottom Forest Green have won only one League Two game since October and look destined for the drop.
TRANMERE, who thrashed leaders Stockport 4-0 last time out, may be 17th but have been transformed by Nigel Adkins; only seven teams have taken more points since he took charge in September.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
With Tom and Jake otherwise engaged it's left to Joe and Jimmy to steady the ship and try to bring the team a long overdue winner, with new manager bounce, Micky Beale's burner and the current madcap nature of the Sky Bet EFL all thrown into the melting pot.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #43 - Scraping the Barrell - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
