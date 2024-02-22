MANCHESTER UNITED are unbeaten in seven matches, winning their last four. Rasmus Hojlund has finally found his feet, scoring eight goals in his last eight appearances. Only Sheffield United have collected fewer than Fulham's seven Premier League points away from home this season, with Marco Silva's side also in a bit of a rut regardless of location having won only once in their past eight fixtures.

Palace will have Oliver Glasner in charge on Saturday

New CRYSTAL PALACE boss Oliver Glasner could hardly have wished for a better first game as 19th-placed Burnley - the division's third-worst travellers and winless in eight matches - head to Selhurst. Nay sayers may point to the absence of Michael Olise and Ebereche Eze, but Palace were without the duo in the reverse fixture and still came out on top and also showed plenty of positives in Monday's draw at Everton.

PORTSMOUTH are six points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One, are unbeaten in seven and have won their last five. They head to a Charlton team who haven't won since November, a winless streak of 17 matches in all competitions. Second-bottom Forest Green have won only one League Two game since October and look destined for the drop. TRANMERE, who thrashed leaders Stockport 4-0 last time out, may be 17th but have been transformed by Nigel Adkins; only seven teams have taken more points since he took charge in September.