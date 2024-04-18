CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 16/1 ACCUMULATOR!

This Week's Acca Podcast: Listen & subscribe

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? With Saturday's 1X2 market looking tricky as we approach the end of the season, our This Week's Acca team have shifted their focus to goals. Five games have been backed from across the top three divisions of English football with both teams to score (BTTS) the focus. We're starting with the two Premier League games at 3pm, with LUTON welcoming BRENTFORD to Kenilworth Road. Both teams have found the net in each of Luton's six in front of their own supporters, while it's been a winner across Brentford's last four on the road.

Off to Bramall Lane, and SHEFFIELD UNITED meet BURNLEY in a game between the Premier League's bottom two sides. The Blades have seen draws at 2-2 and 3-3 in their last two at home, while Burnley played out 2-2 draws at Chelsea and West Ham in recent away contests. Into the Sky Bet Championship, where Steve Evans' return to ROTHERHAM makes their game with BIRMINGHAM an interesting price booster for our accumulator. The Millers are already relegated by a distance and Evans will want to judge his squad in competitive action ahead of their League One return. Birmingham, meanwhile, have seen BTTS win in four of their previous five away. One team who won't be in League One next season is PORTSMOUTH, who confirmed their spot at title winners in midweek. They return to Fratton Park to welcome WIGAN on Saturday. Both teams have scored in 11 of the last 12 home games for Portsmouth, while it's the same in four of Wigan's last five away. Finally, we're looking at CHARLTON's clash with SHREWSBURY to provide some goals. This has been a winning pick in nine of Charlton's previous ten, while Salop found the net in recent trips to Bolton and Portsmouth.