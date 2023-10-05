Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - Jamie Vardy

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 07/10/23

By Sporting Life
16:35 · THU October 05, 2023

After delivering 14/1 and 18/1 winners already this season, our This Week's Acca team look at the Saturday fixtures, building a fourfold at a Sky Bet-enhanced 11/1.

BACK OUR ENHANCED 11/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

  • LEICESTER v Stoke
  • BOLTON v Carlisle
  • ACCRINGTON v Forest Green
  • Barrow v NOTTS COUNTY

Games kick-off at 15:00 BST

OR - ADD EACH SELECTION TO YOUR BET SLIP

LEICESTER look a force in the Sky Bet Championship already, sitting top after ten games with nine wins and a draw on their record. Not only that, but they've conceded just six goals so far giving them the best defensive record in the division. The 21 goals scored is also the best attack.

In Stoke, they face a team sitting 19th with six defeats to their name - 17 points separates the two teams already.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring the winner
Leicester have been in superb form across the early part of the season

Into Sky Bet League One, where BOLTON are pushing for promotion again. They will be looking for results at home to help them achieve that, with only Portsmouth (14) picking up more points than Wanderers' 13 in front of their own supporters.

Carlisle have managed just one win across their 11 league contests - that didn't come in any of the five on the road.

Bolton celebrate
Bolton will be hoping their home form fires them to promotion

Dropping down a division, where ACCRINGTON are backed to capitalise on Forest Green's struggles. The opposition sit second bottom in the table with eight defeats across their 11 outings.

Stanley have secured wins over Newport, Harrogate and Sutton at home already, showing they have an ability to get results against those in the bottom-half.

John Coleman
John Coleman will be hoping to dial in a winner with Accrington

And finally, the only away team in our acca is NOTTS COUNTY, who have demonstrated a remarkably strong attack so far this season.

They've scored at least three goals six times in the league already, and they will be looking to test a Barrow defence which sits in mid-table.

This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

CHELSEA, CARDIFF, IPSWICH and DERBY were discussed but did not make the final accumulator.

CLICK HERE to add all eight selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

In Jake's absence, this week sees a return for Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton. The latest episode - 23/24 | #15: Col(e)man Cuts The Mustard - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Odds correct at 1630 BST (05/10/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

