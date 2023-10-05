After delivering 14/1 and 18/1 winners already this season, our This Week's Acca team look at the Saturday fixtures, building a fourfold at a Sky Bet-enhanced 11/1.

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? LEICESTER look a force in the Sky Bet Championship already, sitting top after ten games with nine wins and a draw on their record. Not only that, but they've conceded just six goals so far giving them the best defensive record in the division. The 21 goals scored is also the best attack. In Stoke, they face a team sitting 19th with six defeats to their name - 17 points separates the two teams already.

Leicester have been in superb form across the early part of the season

Into Sky Bet League One, where BOLTON are pushing for promotion again. They will be looking for results at home to help them achieve that, with only Portsmouth (14) picking up more points than Wanderers' 13 in front of their own supporters. Carlisle have managed just one win across their 11 league contests - that didn't come in any of the five on the road.

Bolton will be hoping their home form fires them to promotion

Dropping down a division, where ACCRINGTON are backed to capitalise on Forest Green's struggles. The opposition sit second bottom in the table with eight defeats across their 11 outings. Stanley have secured wins over Newport, Harrogate and Sutton at home already, showing they have an ability to get results against those in the bottom-half.

John Coleman will be hoping to dial in a winner with Accrington

And finally, the only away team in our acca is NOTTS COUNTY, who have demonstrated a remarkably strong attack so far this season. They've scored at least three goals six times in the league already, and they will be looking to test a Barrow defence which sits in mid-table.