This Week's Acca Podcast: All in This Together

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? We've got a mix of home and away sides in This Week's Acca as we hit the vital stage of the season. We'll start in Sky Bet League One, where leaders PORTSMOUTH are backed for three more points when they welcome Shrewsbury. The away side have been solid on the road under Paul Hurst but victory for Pompey could move them 12 points clear of third with four games left to play.

Elsewhere, it's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' Carlisle are relegated this season, making NORTHAMPTON a solid bet as a home side on Saturday. Facing sides sat 18th or lower in front of their own fans this season, Northampton have won six from six at Sixfields. Into Sky Bet League Two, and BARROW can look to push closer to the automatic promotion places with a home victory over Swindon. Pete Wild's men boast the fourth-best home record in England's fourth tier, with Crewe and Forest Green the only teams to win in 20 at Holker Street.

We're siding with league leaders STOCKPORT as they go to Sutton - one of the two away sides who feature in our accumulator. Sutton's form has picked up by they've been beating teams at the lower end of the table. Defeats have come against promotion hopefuls Crewe and Wrexham in recent weeks. Prefer to Acca Freeze? Add the five selections to your Sky Bet betslip here! Finally, we're going with MK DONS away at a Forest Green side who have struggled against possession-based opponents this season. A win for Mike Williamson's side could move them back into the automatic promotion places - with at least a top seven spot all-but-guaranteed at this point. Aston Villa (vs Brentford) and Harrogate (vs Notts County) were also discussed on the This Week's Acca podcast but didn't make our final accumulator CLICK HERE to back all seven selections with Sky Bet