Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
This Week's Acca - April 6

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 06/04/24

By Sporting Life
12:07 · FRI April 05, 2024
This Week's Acca - April 6
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 16/1 ACCUMULATOR

We've got a mix of home and away sides in This Week's Acca as we hit the vital stage of the season.

We'll start in Sky Bet League One, where leaders PORTSMOUTH are backed for three more points when they welcome Shrewsbury.

The away side have been solid on the road under Paul Hurst but victory for Pompey could move them 12 points clear of third with four games left to play.

Elsewhere, it's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' Carlisle are relegated this season, making NORTHAMPTON a solid bet as a home side on Saturday.

Facing sides sat 18th or lower in front of their own fans this season, Northampton have won six from six at Sixfields.

Into Sky Bet League Two, and BARROW can look to push closer to the automatic promotion places with a home victory over Swindon.

Pete Wild's men boast the fourth-best home record in England's fourth tier, with Crewe and Forest Green the only teams to win in 20 at Holker Street.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

We're siding with league leaders STOCKPORT as they go to Sutton - one of the two away sides who feature in our accumulator.

Sutton's form has picked up by they've been beating teams at the lower end of the table. Defeats have come against promotion hopefuls Crewe and Wrexham in recent weeks.

Prefer to Acca Freeze? Add the five selections to your Sky Bet betslip here!

Finally, we're going with MK DONS away at a Forest Green side who have struggled against possession-based opponents this season.

A win for Mike Williamson's side could move them back into the automatic promotion places - with at least a top seven spot all-but-guaranteed at this point.

  • Aston Villa (vs Brentford) and Harrogate (vs Notts County) were also discussed on the This Week's Acca podcast but didn't make our final accumulator

CLICK HERE to back all seven selections with Sky Bet

https://podfollow.com/thisweeksacca

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #51 - We're All in This Together - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 BST (05/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo