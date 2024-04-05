We've got a mix of home and away sides in This Week's Acca as we hit the vital stage of the season.
We'll start in Sky Bet League One, where leaders PORTSMOUTH are backed for three more points when they welcome Shrewsbury.
The away side have been solid on the road under Paul Hurst but victory for Pompey could move them 12 points clear of third with four games left to play.
Elsewhere, it's not a matter of 'if' but 'when' Carlisle are relegated this season, making NORTHAMPTON a solid bet as a home side on Saturday.
Facing sides sat 18th or lower in front of their own fans this season, Northampton have won six from six at Sixfields.
Into Sky Bet League Two, and BARROW can look to push closer to the automatic promotion places with a home victory over Swindon.
Pete Wild's men boast the fourth-best home record in England's fourth tier, with Crewe and Forest Green the only teams to win in 20 at Holker Street.
We're siding with league leaders STOCKPORT as they go to Sutton - one of the two away sides who feature in our accumulator.
Sutton's form has picked up by they've been beating teams at the lower end of the table. Defeats have come against promotion hopefuls Crewe and Wrexham in recent weeks.
Finally, we're going with MK DONS away at a Forest Green side who have struggled against possession-based opponents this season.
A win for Mike Williamson's side could move them back into the automatic promotion places - with at least a top seven spot all-but-guaranteed at this point.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #51 - We're All in This Together - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (05/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.