Three games from the Sky Bet Championship feature in our Wednesday accumulator, and the first of those is CARDIFF who are backed for a home victory over Birmingham.
The Bluebirds have won six of their ten games in front of their own supporters this season, while Birmingham have managed just one win in nine games under Wayne Rooney's guidance.
One side turning things around at the bottom is QPR, with new boss Martí Cifuentes guiding them to wins in each of their last three games.
They face a Plymouth side who sit second-last in the away table after gaining just three points from a possible 30 - failing to win any of those outings.
Elsewhere, MIDDLESBROUGH have won five of their last seven home games, putting them in a good spot as they host Hull.
The Tigers have won just one of their last five outings, with recent defeats coming on the road against QPR and West Brom.
Finally, our only game in the Champions League comes from Group E as ATLETICO MADRID host Lazio.
Diego Simeone's side have won their last ten games in front of their own supporters, while Lazio have lost three of their last four away.
