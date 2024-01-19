The Rams have won their last five away games, and they travel to take on Lincoln who are without a victory in their last eight.

The first of those is DERBY , our only visitors but one who are pushing for promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Our focus comes from the third and fourth tiers of English football, with four home sides and one strong away team fancied for success.

Staying in League One, and PETERBOROUGH are backed for another win over Shrewsbury having done the job when they met in Shropshire before Christmas.

The Posh are well in the title mix, while Shrewsbury's home form may be enough to keep them in the division. On the road, they've lost nine of 13.

We go into League Two now, and we'll start with GILLINGHAM who host now managerless Forest Green. Troy Deeney departed after just six games - no wins across that run.

But for all of the chaos at Forest Green, Gills have been in good form themselves. They've won their last three league outings.

Mike Williamson's arrival at MK DONS has thrown them into the play-off places. Another victory is backed when they host struggling Morecambe.

Five of MK's last six games have been wins, with three of those being to-nil as well, while Morecambe have failed to win any of their last six.

And finally, we go to WALSALL, who have won their last four games at home. That puts them in a good spot when they welcome Accrington.

Wrexham were the only side to score against them during that run too. Potentially bad news for a Stanley side without a win in their last six on the road.