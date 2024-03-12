ATALANTA and SPORTING have met three times in the Europa League this season and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE landed on each occasion. A 1-1 draw in Lisbon leaves this last-16 tie perfectly poised between two sides renowned for attacking football.
With BRIGHTON 4-0 down after the opening leg, Roberto De Zerbi will insist his team throws everything at ROMA, making it hard to imagine this swashbuckling, wild Albion side won't both score and concede at least once at the Amex.
Jurgen Klopp surprisingly named a strong XI in Prague and was rewarded with a 5-1 win. Against a much-changed LIVERPOOL team, SPARTA should find the net, especially as the Reds have kept only one clean sheet in their past 10 home games.
MOLDE take a 2-1 lead to Bruges for a match that promises much if both theirs and CLUB BRUGGE's record in Europe this term is anything to go by.
The Norwegians' nine matches across the Europa and Conference League have involved an incredible 35 goals, with their 6-2 aggregate victory over Legia Warsaw in the round of 32 play-off encapsulating them perfectly.
Brugge don't hold back either, scoring 15 goals en route to winning their Conference League group; only one team scored more.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #47 - Bonus BTTS Thursday - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. There's a special guest appearance from Sporting Life racing tipster Ben Linfoot too, who has some top picks for day three of the Cheltenham Festival.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (13/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.