Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Southampton's Joe Rothwell celebrates scoring

This Week's Acca sees consecutive weekend winners with 18/1 success

By Sporting Life
17:37 · SAT March 09, 2024

There was more joy for Sporting Life readers as This Week's Acca made it back-to-back winning weekends with five teams landing the bet at 18/1.

The team ended a long wait for glory with a 12/1 fivefold last Saturday and did it again seven days later, although the early signs of a repeat weren't positive.

Coventry found themselves trailing to Watford, while Carlisle took a shock lead against Charlton and MK Dons were also behind in their home encounter with Salford - all of that happening within the first 20 minutes.

There were no such worries with Southampton who were 2-0 up at the break, while Peterborough were goalless in their contest with Burton.

And yet at half-time, Milton Keynes had scored three, while the other two found levellers.

The second-half nerves reappeared when Sunderland made it 2-2 at St. Mary's, with the scores also level for Charlton and Peterborough.

The former found the lead as their game entered the final 15 minutes, as had Coventry thanks to Haji Wright's strike, meaning all eyes were on Darren Ferguson's Peterborough in League One.

Step forward Josh Knight as the centre-back found the net in the 88th minute to secure the win for Posh, with Jonson Clarke-Harris adding another deep into injury time to rubber-stamp another winning weekend.

What is the This Week's Acca podcast?

Every week up and down the country we’re having the same arguments and debates in WhatsApp groups, pubs and even at work: who’s going in This Week’s Acca?

Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill and Joe Townsend are no different, so thought they may as well turn it into a podcast.

Every Thursday they get together to thrash out what makes it into This Week’s Acca before sending it over to Sky Bet for an exclusive enhanced price.

Saturday's 18/1 success was the sixth of the campaign - meaning the team sit at +55pts in profit...

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss an episode by clicking here!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo