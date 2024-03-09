There was more joy for Sporting Life readers as This Week's Acca made it back-to-back winning weekends with five teams landing the bet at 18/1.
The team ended a long wait for glory with a 12/1 fivefold last Saturday and did it again seven days later, although the early signs of a repeat weren't positive.
Coventry found themselves trailing to Watford, while Carlisle took a shock lead against Charlton and MK Dons were also behind in their home encounter with Salford - all of that happening within the first 20 minutes.
There were no such worries with Southampton who were 2-0 up at the break, while Peterborough were goalless in their contest with Burton.
And yet at half-time, Milton Keynes had scored three, while the other two found levellers.
The second-half nerves reappeared when Sunderland made it 2-2 at St. Mary's, with the scores also level for Charlton and Peterborough.
The former found the lead as their game entered the final 15 minutes, as had Coventry thanks to Haji Wright's strike, meaning all eyes were on Darren Ferguson's Peterborough in League One.
Step forward Josh Knight as the centre-back found the net in the 88th minute to secure the win for Posh, with Jonson Clarke-Harris adding another deep into injury time to rubber-stamp another winning weekend.
Every week up and down the country we’re having the same arguments and debates in WhatsApp groups, pubs and even at work: who’s going in This Week’s Acca?
Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill and Joe Townsend are no different, so thought they may as well turn it into a podcast.
Every Thursday they get together to thrash out what makes it into This Week’s Acca before sending it over to Sky Bet for an exclusive enhanced price.
Saturday's 18/1 success was the sixth of the campaign - meaning the team sit at +55pts in profit...
Subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss an episode by clicking here!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.