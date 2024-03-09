The team ended a long wait for glory with a 12/1 fivefold last Saturday and did it again seven days later, although the early signs of a repeat weren't positive.

✅ Watford 1-2 COVENTRY ✅ SOUTHAMPTON 4-2 Sunderland ✅ CHARLTON 3-2 Carlisle ✅ Burton 1-2 PETERBOROUGH ✅ MK DONS 3-1 Salford It's BACK TO BACK winning weekends for This Week's Acca as the fivefold lands at 18/1! 🎉 https://t.co/337vyVYzXK pic.twitter.com/mmplBWveMo

There were no such worries with Southampton who were 2-0 up at the break, while Peterborough were goalless in their contest with Burton.

And yet at half-time, Milton Keynes had scored three, while the other two found levellers.

The second-half nerves reappeared when Sunderland made it 2-2 at St. Mary's, with the scores also level for Charlton and Peterborough.

The former found the lead as their game entered the final 15 minutes, as had Coventry thanks to Haji Wright's strike, meaning all eyes were on Darren Ferguson's Peterborough in League One.

Step forward Josh Knight as the centre-back found the net in the 88th minute to secure the win for Posh, with Jonson Clarke-Harris adding another deep into injury time to rubber-stamp another winning weekend.

What is the This Week's Acca podcast?

Every week up and down the country we’re having the same arguments and debates in WhatsApp groups, pubs and even at work: who’s going in This Week’s Acca?