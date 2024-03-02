Sporting Life
Christian Saydee's goal for Portsmouth against Oxford clinched a 12/1 winner for This Week's Acca backers

This Week's Acca wins: Sporting Life team end barren run with 12/1 winner for acca backers!

By Sporting Life
17:15 · SAT March 02, 2024

After a barren run stretching back 105 days, This Week's Acca delivered a fifth winner of the season for its loyal backers by landing a 12/1 EFL five-fold on Saturday.

The signs were good even before kick-off, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price cut into 11/1 and the market pricing the five-fold in single figures.

Having started the campaign in red-hot form, landing three winning accas by early October and four by the end of November, the fifth win of the season has required patience from Life followers.

And it was ultimately delivered in fairly stress free circumstances, with Bolton, Derby and Wrexham all coasting to victory.

For a long while, Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth looked like the team that were going to let followers down - which would've been the ninth time this season that This Week's Acca had missed out by a single result.

But in the space of five minutes just after the hour mark, Walsall surrendered the lead at home to Doncaster and regained it, before Christian Saydee fired home for Portsmouth to set up a nail-biting wait.

Walsall added a third for good measure, while Pompey were forced to ride out five minutes of stoppage time before the celebrations could commence.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

