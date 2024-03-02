The signs were good even before kick-off, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price cut into 11/1 and the market pricing the five-fold in single figures.

Having started the campaign in red-hot form, landing three winning accas by early October and four by the end of November, the fifth win of the season has required patience from Life followers.

And it was ultimately delivered in fairly stress free circumstances, with Bolton, Derby and Wrexham all coasting to victory.

For a long while, Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth looked like the team that were going to let followers down - which would've been the ninth time this season that This Week's Acca had missed out by a single result.

But in the space of five minutes just after the hour mark, Walsall surrendered the lead at home to Doncaster and regained it, before Christian Saydee fired home for Portsmouth to set up a nail-biting wait.

Walsall added a third for good measure, while Pompey were forced to ride out five minutes of stoppage time before the celebrations could commence.