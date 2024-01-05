Wayne Rooney was sacked by the club after a number of poor results, and given their perilous position in the Sky Bet Championship table , focus may well be elsewhere.

We've got two from the FA Cup to kick off our weekly fivefold, starting with HULL , who are backed to progress to the fourth round with a home win over Birmingham.

NEWPORT have been handed a home tie against Eastleigh, and it's one they will be confident that they can win.

Graham Coughlan’s side are unbeaten in their last five at home - eight if you exclude the EFL Trophy - while the visitors have lost seven of their 13 games on the road in the National League.

Into Sky Bet League Two, where MANSFIELD - an acca favourite - feature again as they host Crewe.

Nigel Clough's men remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, while Crewe's form on the road has seen them gained 14 points from a possible 36.

We go to the National League now, and SOLIHULL's win over Chesterfield stopped their poor run of form - they still remain in contention for a top three spot and will want three more points against Woking.

The opposition sit one place above the relegation zone and have lost six of their last ten. Hardly ideal away at a strong side.

And finally, we go to ROCHDALE as they take on Kidderminster - the team who sit bottom of England's fifth tier.

Dale's recent home form has been decent, with three of their last four league games in front of their own supporters ending in victory.

Colchester (vs Swindon) and Cambridge (vs Blackburn) were discussed but didn't make the final accumulator...