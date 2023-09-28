After delivering an 18/1 winner last weekend our This Week's Acca team look to secure back-to-back successes on Saturday at a Sky Bet-enhanced 14/1.

EVERTON v Luton

v Luton BRISTOL CITY v Stoke

v Stoke AFC WIMBLEDON v Tranmere

v Tranmere CRAWLEY v Sutton Games kick off at 15:00 BST

EVERTON's underlying data was painting a completely different picture to their actual results, especially in attack. They were creating chances but not converting, so it wasn't a huge surprise to see them win 3-1 at Brentford last weekend.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned last weekend in emphatic fashion

They host a Luton side who continue to look a cut below the level required to compete in the Premier League, losing all three on the road and shipping an average of 3.2 xGA (expected goals against) per away game.

While BRISTOL CITY were beaten by Leicester last time out, Nigel Pearson's side are showing positive signs, improving as the Sky Bet Championship season progresses.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has his team in good shape after a slow start

Integration of new players has taken time, but the Robins are gelling, more so than a Stoke team whose form has nosedived. Since winning two of their first three, the Potters are winless (L4 D1) and are yet to collect a point on the road.

While AFC WIMBLEDON's start to the season doesn't stand out, they have quietly gone about their business to sit eighth through nine games, losing just once.

The Dons rank third best in the Sky Bet League Two according to the underlying data, while also posting a healthily positive process at home despite a tough schedule, facing Wrexham, Stockport and a good Crewe team already. A home game against a defensively vulnerable Tranmere side, who sit second from bottom in the table, should see them stroll to victory.

Sutton are a team to oppose most weeks at the moment, especially away from home. They head to a CRAWLEY side who have won four of their five home contests, netting 10 times in the process. The visitors, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last eight, remain winless on the road and have shipped 2.30 xGA per away game this term.