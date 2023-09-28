After delivering an 18/1 winner last weekend our This Week's Acca team look to secure back-to-back successes on Saturday at a Sky Bet-enhanced 14/1.
Games kick off at 15:00 BST
EVERTON's underlying data was painting a completely different picture to their actual results, especially in attack. They were creating chances but not converting, so it wasn't a huge surprise to see them win 3-1 at Brentford last weekend.
They host a Luton side who continue to look a cut below the level required to compete in the Premier League, losing all three on the road and shipping an average of 3.2 xGA (expected goals against) per away game.
While BRISTOL CITY were beaten by Leicester last time out, Nigel Pearson's side are showing positive signs, improving as the Sky Bet Championship season progresses.
Integration of new players has taken time, but the Robins are gelling, more so than a Stoke team whose form has nosedived. Since winning two of their first three, the Potters are winless (L4 D1) and are yet to collect a point on the road.
While AFC WIMBLEDON's start to the season doesn't stand out, they have quietly gone about their business to sit eighth through nine games, losing just once.
The Dons rank third best in the Sky Bet League Two according to the underlying data, while also posting a healthily positive process at home despite a tough schedule, facing Wrexham, Stockport and a good Crewe team already.
A home game against a defensively vulnerable Tranmere side, who sit second from bottom in the table, should see them stroll to victory.
Sutton are a team to oppose most weeks at the moment, especially away from home. They head to a CRAWLEY side who have won four of their five home contests, netting 10 times in the process.
The visitors, meanwhile, have lost seven of their last eight, remain winless on the road and have shipped 2.30 xGA per away game this term.
WYCOMBE, SWINDON, CARDIFF and HULL narrowly missed out but were heavily discussed on This Week's Acca.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
In Tom's absence, this week there is a debut for Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton. The latest episode - 23/24 | #13: Gift of the Gab - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1700 BST (28/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.