The weather may have claimed our biggest accumulator previously, but we have five teams backed at even bigger odds than before.
The first team is HULL, who returned to winning ways with victory away at Middlesbrough in midweek.
Liam Rosenior's men have lost just twice at home this season - that against Southampton and Watford - putting them in a good position against Cardiff.
Elsewhere in the Sky Bet Championship, MILLWALL have been in tricky form but so too have Huddersfield, and a home contest against a fellow struggler gives Joe Edwards' side an opportunity for three points.
A run of Leicester (A), Cardiff (A), Sunderland (H), Ipswich (A) and Coventry (H) was always going to be tricky, but the 4-0 win away at Sheffield Wednesday is a good indicator of what we can expect when they face teams in a similar position.
Into Sky Bet League One and our only away team of the acca. PETERBOROUGH have been in good form and will be full of confidence as they travel to Fleetwood.
Darren Ferguson's side are just one point off the top two in England's third tier, while Fleetwood remain in the relegation zone.
CHELTENHAM may be bottom of the table but form since the managerial change puts them in a great spot as they host Leyton Orient.
Under Darrell Clarke, they've seen three wins, three draws and two losses. At home it's two wins and two draws. To put it into context, they failed to score across their first 11 league games of the campaign.
Finally, CREWE are one of the best home teams in Sky Bet League Two. They feature in front of their own supporters as they host Accrington.
Only Notts County and Stockport have secured more points at home this season, while Accrington are 15th in the away standings with five losses from nine on the road.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #30 - From The Stands To Save Us All! - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1315 GMT (14/12/23)
