The weather may have claimed our biggest accumulator previously, but we have five teams backed at even bigger odds than before.

The first team is HULL, who returned to winning ways with victory away at Middlesbrough in midweek.

Liam Rosenior's men have lost just twice at home this season - that against Southampton and Watford - putting them in a good position against Cardiff.

Elsewhere in the Sky Bet Championship, MILLWALL have been in tricky form but so too have Huddersfield, and a home contest against a fellow struggler gives Joe Edwards' side an opportunity for three points.

A run of Leicester (A), Cardiff (A), Sunderland (H), Ipswich (A) and Coventry (H) was always going to be tricky, but the 4-0 win away at Sheffield Wednesday is a good indicator of what we can expect when they face teams in a similar position.

Into Sky Bet League One and our only away team of the acca. PETERBOROUGH have been in good form and will be full of confidence as they travel to Fleetwood.

Darren Ferguson's side are just one point off the top two in England's third tier, while Fleetwood remain in the relegation zone.