Liam Manning has really started to turn BRISTOL CITY around since leaving Oxford to replace Nigel Pearson, with Friday's goalless draw at Birmingham denying them a fourth straight win.
Even prior to his arrival the Robins have been fairly reliable at home, winning five of their last seven at Ashton Gate. Millwall may have won their last two at home to QPR and Norwich, but those were the Lions' first victories since Joe Edwards' opening game, ending a seven-match winless run.
QPR may not leap out of the coupon but Marti Cifuentes has taken a team destined for League One and given them a fighting chance. Their recent winless run is mainly due to tough fixtures and they should be confident after becoming the first side to stop Ipswich scoring in a home league game since October 2022.
Meanwhile, having started the season well Cardiff have lost five in eight. Both wins in that time were close, fortunate and came over struggling sides.
One defeat in 13 has seen BARNSLEY firmly enter the Sky Bet League One promotion race. No side has taken more points on the road, but Neill Collins' side finally seem to have found some rhythm over their last five home matches (W3 D2) too having lost four of their first six at Oakwell.
Wigan have won just twice in eight games with those victories coming over the two sides currently propping up the division.
Oxford's stoppage-time goal on Boxing Day sealed a first defeat for CAMBRIDGE in the five games since Mark Bonner's departure, with all three home matches ending in wins.
They head into this one fresher than Leyton Orient too after their Friday fixture with Stevenage was postponed. Orient have won just twice in 12 league games with one of those coming via two last-gasp goals against a Cheltenham team who played 72 minutes with 10 men.
MK DONS have been transformed by Mike Williamson. Unbeaten in nine Sky Bet League Two games (W7 D2) and winning their last four, they now head to a side enduring the polar opposite form.
Doncaster have won one in eight (W1 D2 L5) and have conceded 12 goals in their last four matches, scoring just once.
