This Week's Acca - December 23

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 23/12/23

By Tom Carnduff
15:59 · THU December 21, 2023
The team have sided with five odds-on picks in their final accumulator before Christmas.

One from the Premier League, and FULHAM are fancied for home success over struggling Burnley.

Marco Silva's men have scored five in each of their last two outings in front of their own supporters, while the Clarets have lost five of their last six on the road.

Into Sky Bet League One. BOLTON are backed to return to winning ways when they host Leyton Orient.

They recently hammered Exeter 7-0 and have won seven of their 11 home contests in the league this season.

Elsewhere, Burton's poor form led to a managerial sacking and it puts them in a bad position when they travel to CHARLTON.

With Gary Mills in interim charge, they conceded 14 shots on target in a 3-0 defeat away at Oxford. Meanwhile, Charlton are unbeaten in their last six in England's third tier.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough
Nigel Clough has had plenty to cheer about this season

The only away team of our Saturday fivefold is MANSFIELD, who go to bottom club Sutton.

Sutton were battered 8-0 by Stockport last weekend and Mansfield boast the second-best away record in the division.

Finally, into the National League where we side with EASTLEIGH as they face Dorking.

It's just two losses in 11 home league games this season and Dorking haven't travelled well - sitting 19th in the away standings.

  • Sheffield Wednesday (v Cardiff) and Tranmere (v Swindon) were discussed but didn't make the final accumulator

This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #31 - Creative Juices - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1555 GMT (21/12/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

