The team have sided with five odds-on picks in their final accumulator before Christmas.

One from the Premier League, and FULHAM are fancied for home success over struggling Burnley.

Marco Silva's men have scored five in each of their last two outings in front of their own supporters, while the Clarets have lost five of their last six on the road.

Into Sky Bet League One. BOLTON are backed to return to winning ways when they host Leyton Orient.

They recently hammered Exeter 7-0 and have won seven of their 11 home contests in the league this season.

Elsewhere, Burton's poor form led to a managerial sacking and it puts them in a bad position when they travel to CHARLTON.

With Gary Mills in interim charge, they conceded 14 shots on target in a 3-0 defeat away at Oxford. Meanwhile, Charlton are unbeaten in their last six in England's third tier.