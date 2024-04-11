BRISTOL CITY have found some great form recently (W4 D1 L1) which came to the boil in a 5-0 win over Blackburn on Wednesday. Huddersfield really haven't responded to new boss Andre Breitenreiter, winning just once in eight games and scoring just six goals in that time.
LINCOLN are the hottest side in League One: 16 unbeaten, nine wins from 11 (six out of seven at home) with a +26 goal difference. Wigan have won once in six games and have collected just a point from their last four away fixtures.
STEVENAGE kept their play-off hopes alive with an impressive win over promotion-chasing Barnsley in midweek and should have far too much for a Burton team only out of the relegation zone on goal difference having collected two points from the last 30 available.
The EFL's in-form team, DONCASTER have won seven straight - conceding only twice in that time - 10 from 13 and are undefeated since New Year's Day to go from relegation battlers to play-off chasers. Accrington have won just twice in 10 games, losing six of those.
A fifth win in six matches could see WREXHAM clinch back-to-back promotions with two games to spare, and the best home team in League Two could hardly wish for a better chance as they welcome rock-bottom Forest Green, who've lost five of their last six, to The Racecourse.
