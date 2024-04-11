Sporting Life
Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for 13/04/24

By Sporting Life
15:14 · FRI April 12, 2024
This Week's Acca - April 13
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 14/1 ACCUMULATOR

BRISTOL CITY have found some great form recently (W4 D1 L1) which came to the boil in a 5-0 win over Blackburn on Wednesday. Huddersfield really haven't responded to new boss Andre Breitenreiter, winning just once in eight games and scoring just six goals in that time.

LINCOLN are the hottest side in League One: 16 unbeaten, nine wins from 11 (six out of seven at home) with a +26 goal difference. Wigan have won once in six games and have collected just a point from their last four away fixtures.

STEVENAGE kept their play-off hopes alive with an impressive win over promotion-chasing Barnsley in midweek and should have far too much for a Burton team only out of the relegation zone on goal difference having collected two points from the last 30 available.

The EFL's in-form team, DONCASTER have won seven straight - conceding only twice in that time - 10 from 13 and are undefeated since New Year's Day to go from relegation battlers to play-off chasers. Accrington have won just twice in 10 games, losing six of those.

A fifth win in six matches could see WREXHAM clinch back-to-back promotions with two games to spare, and the best home team in League Two could hardly wish for a better chance as they welcome rock-bottom Forest Green, who've lost five of their last six, to The Racecourse.

  • Stockport were also discussed during the latest episode of This Week's Acca but didn't make the five-fold.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #52 - Champagne on Ice - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (12/04/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

