The Sky Bet EFL fully returns this weekend, and we start in the Championship, where WEST BROM are backed for home success against Blackburn.
The Baggies have been a strong home side under Carlos Corberan, winning eight of their 13 league games in front of their own supporters, while Rovers have lost more than they're won or drawn on the road.
Into League One, and our only away team of the accumulator is PETERBOROUGH who travel to Charlton.
Posh are proving to be a strong outfit in England's third tier, sitting just four points off the top. They face an Addicks side who have won one of their last ten in the league.
Three from League Two now, the first of which is CRAWLEY to beat Salford. In the play-off hunt, Crawley have won eight of 13 in home games this season.
Salford's new manager Karl Robinson was sent off early into the first-half against Forest Green, and that draw ended a run of four consecutive defeats.
Elsewhere, we go to CREWE who host a struggling Swindon side. Back-to-back wins against Bradford and Mansfield have seen Crewe retain their spot in the top seven.
Swindon have been struggling for form, and they have lost Jake Young and Dan Kemp to loan recalls - they scored 16 goals each across the first part of the campaign.
Finally, we're taking WREXHAM to capitalise on absences for Wimbledon when they meet on Saturday.
Top scorer Ali Al-Hamadi is away with Iraq at the Asia Cup, while fellow forward Omar Bugiel is with Lebanon. Connor Lemonheigh Evans has also been recalled by Stockport. Hardly ideal when they go to a Wrexham side with the best home record in the division.
Odds correct at 0925 GMT (12/01/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.