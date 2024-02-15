Five teams towards the top of their tables are backed for success in the latest edition of This Week's Acca.

We start in the Premier League, where ARSENAL travel to struggling Burnley. The Gunners find themselves in the mix of the title race in England's top tier.

They've won all ten games against those currently 13th or below in the standings, while Burnley have conceded 3+ goals in seven of eight games against those currently in the top five.

Into the Sky Bet Championship, and LEICESTER are 12 points clear at the top. They'll be hoping to extend that gap when they welcome Middlesbrough.

The Foxes have won 14 of their last 18 games in all competitions, while Boro have conceded three in defeats away at Coventry, Leeds and West Brom - three other teams in the top six.