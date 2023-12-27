Five home teams are in focus during a hectic Christmas schedule which sees games taking place on Friday night.
The first of which comes from the Sky Bet Championship, and COVENTRY are backed for success as they host Swansea.
The Swans have endured some poor results on the road in recent weeks, with Southampton hitting five past them on boxing day.
Into League One, and Charlton have been struggling for wins, making BRISTOL ROVERS an appealing option in front of their own supporters.
Matt Taylor's side beat Portsmouth a couple of days ago. That, alongside an away win at Bolton recently, has seen an upturn in their form following a managerial change.
Steve Evans' STEVENAGE have only lost one home league game this season - that puts them in a good position against a Cambridge side who struggle away from home.
They've gained just six points on the road - only Reading (5) have seen fewer in England's third tier.
From League Two, BARROW are backed to continue their excellent form at home when they host Accrington.
Pete Wild's side drew with Stockport last time out to extend their unbeaten league run to ten games in front of their own supporters.
Finally, we're backing MK DONS to continue picking up positive results under Mike Williamson as they host Crawley.
They were a winning pick in the previous accumulator, making it three consecutive victories in the league.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #33 - Travel Plans - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
