The Bees were a strong outfit at home last season, losing just two of their league contests in front of their own supporters. Thomas Frank's side have also won their last two.

One game from the Premier League, where BRENTFORD are fancied for a win over West Ham.

Into the Sky Bet Championship and IPSWICH are backed to continue their strong start to the season as they travel to Birmingham.

The Blues have struggled since opting to sack John Eustace for Wayne Rooney - losing their last three and scoring just once across that period.

Focus is on the FA Cup now, and LEYTON ORIENT are backed to beat Carlisle in an all-League One affair.

The home side are unbeaten in their last five games, and take on a Carlisle unit who have lost three of their last four games on the road.

Finally, STEVENAGE will be hoping to progress to the second round as they host League Two strugglers Tranmere.

Steve Evans' side sit 6th in the Sky Bet League One table, while Tranmere sit second-bottom in the division below.