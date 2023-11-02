Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - Bryan Mbeumo

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 04/11/23

By Sporting Life
16:16 · THU November 02, 2023
This Week's Acca selections - November 4
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 14/1 ACCUMULATOR

One game from the Premier League, where BRENTFORD are fancied for a win over West Ham.

The Bees were a strong outfit at home last season, losing just two of their league contests in front of their own supporters. Thomas Frank's side have also won their last two.

Conor Chaplin is in fine form
Ipswich have enjoyed a great start to the season

Into the Sky Bet Championship and IPSWICH are backed to continue their strong start to the season as they travel to Birmingham.

The Blues have struggled since opting to sack John Eustace for Wayne Rooney - losing their last three and scoring just once across that period.

Focus is on the FA Cup now, and LEYTON ORIENT are backed to beat Carlisle in an all-League One affair.

The home side are unbeaten in their last five games, and take on a Carlisle unit who have lost three of their last four games on the road.

Finally, STEVENAGE will be hoping to progress to the second round as they host League Two strugglers Tranmere.

Steve Evans' side sit 6th in the Sky Bet League One table, while Tranmere sit second-bottom in the division below.

  • Everton (v Brighton), Plymouth (v Middlesbrough), Chester (v York), Notts County (v Crawley) and Yeovil (v Gateshead) were also discussed but didn't make the final acca.

CLICK HERE to add all nine of This Week's Acca picks to your Sky Bet betslip

This Week's Acca listen and subscribe

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

This week sees James 'Jimmy The Punt' Cantrill step in for Joe again to join the discussion. The latest episode - 23/24 - #21 - Up for the Cup! - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (02/11/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS