Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 16/03/24

By Sporting Life
14:09 · FRI March 15, 2024
WEST BROM's home form (W12 D3 L3) has been the backbone of their Sky Bet Championship play-off push, with two of their three home defeats coming against Leicester and Southampton. Bristol City's season has petered out thanks to a run of three wins from 13 matches.

League One promotion-chasing BARNSLEY inexplicably lost 5-1 at home to Lincoln last weekend but immediately bounced back to win at Carlisle in midweek; they've lost only twice in 19 league games. Relegation-battling Cheltenham, meanwhile, have taken just two points from five matches.

Michael Skubala has transformed LINCOLN: 13 unbeaten, four goals conceded in that time and seven wins from their last nine. Having previously been built on defensive solidity, The Imps have won their past two matches 5-1 and 6-0. Good luck Bristol Rovers.

WREXHAM are arguably the most formidable home team in the Sky Bet EFL with a record of W13 D3 L2 at The Racecourse this term, scoring 45 goals and conceding just 17. Tranmere's only away win in 2024 came in January at Grimbsy - one of the worst home teams in League Two.

HEARTS are our only away team in the acca this weekend, but they have lost just once in 16 matches, winning 13, with that defeat coming at Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers. Ross County are in practically polar opposite form, winning only one of their past 15 fixtures, losing 10 of them.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.

The latest episode - 23/24 - #48 - Little Piece Of My Hearts - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.

Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (15/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

