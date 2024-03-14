WEST BROM's home form (W12 D3 L3) has been the backbone of their Sky Bet Championship play-off push, with two of their three home defeats coming against Leicester and Southampton. Bristol City's season has petered out thanks to a run of three wins from 13 matches.
League One promotion-chasing BARNSLEY inexplicably lost 5-1 at home to Lincoln last weekend but immediately bounced back to win at Carlisle in midweek; they've lost only twice in 19 league games. Relegation-battling Cheltenham, meanwhile, have taken just two points from five matches.
Michael Skubala has transformed LINCOLN: 13 unbeaten, four goals conceded in that time and seven wins from their last nine. Having previously been built on defensive solidity, The Imps have won their past two matches 5-1 and 6-0. Good luck Bristol Rovers.
WREXHAM are arguably the most formidable home team in the Sky Bet EFL with a record of W13 D3 L2 at The Racecourse this term, scoring 45 goals and conceding just 17. Tranmere's only away win in 2024 came in January at Grimbsy - one of the worst home teams in League Two.
HEARTS are our only away team in the acca this weekend, but they have lost just once in 16 matches, winning 13, with that defeat coming at Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers. Ross County are in practically polar opposite form, winning only one of their past 15 fixtures, losing 10 of them.
