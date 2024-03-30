Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - November 28

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Easter Monday

By Sporting Life
13:42 · SUN March 31, 2024
This Week's Acca - April 1
CLICK HERE to back our enhanced 12/1 acca!

After missing out on 18/1 success by a single goal on Friday, our This Week's Acca team returns with five fancies for Easter Monday.

The Sky Bet Championship is a big area of focus, and we're starting with COVENTRY who are backed to continue their play-off push with victory over Cardiff.

Mark Robins' side have won their last four games in all competitions, while losing just one of their previous 14 in front of their own supporters in all competitions.

Another home side backed are WEST BROM, who know that victory could push them into a comfortable play-off position as we approach the final few weeks.

West Brom Corberan

They welcome Watford and the Baggies should be full of confidence considering they have won 13 of their 19 home league games this season.

Our only away side on Monday is MILLWALL, although with good reason, they face a Rotherham side who will be relegated with defeat.

They've lost just one of six games since Neil Harris' arrival - that away at Leeds - with wins coming against Birmingham, Southampton and Watford.

Into Sky Bet League Two, where we're siding with two of the title hopefuls. MANSFIELD may have lost to Wrexham last time out but they can bounce back with victory over Accrington.

Mansfield's Davis Keillor-Dunn (centre) and Calum MacDonald (right) celebrate

They've won four of their last six at home and their opponents are enduring a run that has seen six defeats from their last eight.

Finally, we head to leaders STOCKPORT, who hold the third-best home record in England's fourth tier.

They take on a Wimbledon side without a win in three, with the Hatters enjoying an unbeaten run now standing at seven games.

Odds correct at 1340 GMT (31/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

